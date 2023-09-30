Schools, police work to keep football games safe

It was business as it should be Friday night at Harding University High School’s varsity game against Julius L. Chambers High School.

One week before, three adults and a juvenile were arrested following a large fight that temporarily halted that night’s game.

“It was loud and some ruckus was in the parking lot and I just decided to leave,” said Sylvia Phillips, whose son plays for Harding. “But I know (there were) a lot of fights that took place.”

Phillips said she welcomes the enhanced presence provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police, and campus security associates.

“It’s for the children to enjoy this, you know,” Phillips said. “They ruined their night and then it was homecoming.”

In the last week, Channel 9 has reported on numerous adults being involved in physical altercations at schools across the Carolinas.

CMS responded earlier this week saying students behaving inappropriately at athletic events face discipline based on the student code of conduct.

Adults and non-CMS students participating in fights could be arrested.

Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe asked CMS school board member Dee Rankin Friday night if the district will consider restricting attendance or other stricter protocols to deter behavior issues.

“I don’t think we’ve gotten to a point where we need to do that,” Rankin said. “I think what we do right now is to continue to put out strong messaging. There’s an expectation set, and for those individuals who may see differently, we will ensure that we identify who you are early.”

Parents, including Phillips, say it is disappointing the district is even at the point of having to remind adults to behave.

“I don’t think they have respect for the kids, and they don’t know how to control their anger for whatever situations,” she said. “And you bring it to a football game. It’s not the way to handle that, at all.”







