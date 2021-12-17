Schools prioritize safety and security after violence and misbehavior causes disruptions

NEWBURGH — School districts are prioritizing safety and security as violent acts and misbehaviors more frequently disrupt school days.

Over the past three weeks, about 50 Newburgh High School students have been suspended for a wide range of reasons, including unauthorized use of electronic devices, cutting class, repeatedly disruptive behavior, disturbances outside of the classroom, insubordination, verbal altercation and abusive language, according to the district.

Threats of violence posted on social media by several students shut down schools in Fallsburg and Monticello on Wednesday and Thursday, leading thousands of students to switch to remote learning. Upstate, Binghamton High School goes to remote learning through its winter break after a bathroom fire and fight.

Violence has plagued schools across the region since the school year started. In some cases, it escalated to extreme situations — injuries and deaths. In November, Newburgh Free Academy shut for several days after four teenagers were shot near the campus. In September, an Arlington High School, Dutchess County, student was stabbed during a fight after a football game.

The message from school administrators and law enforcement is clear: there is zero tolerance for such behaviors. And some acts may be considered criminal.

This week, after a Minisink Valley High School student was identified as one of the students who posted the threats to schools in Sullivan County, Minisink superintendent Brian Monahan said in a statement that the district and the state police have zero tolerance for this behavior.

"The individuals responsible for the posts … are potentially subject to criminal or delinquency charges and enforcement actions at school," Sullivan County District Attorney Meagan Galligan said in a statement.

On Thursday afternoon the Sullivan County DA's office updated the community with this information:

"While it has been determined that the students charged did not intend to carry out actual acts of violence, Galligan disclosed that multiple students from area schools have been arrested and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat - a class D violent felony offence."

"The intent of these students was to cause alarm and school closures rather than to actually physically hurt students, teachers and staff. Nonetheless, these threats are legally prohibited and these students will be held responsible and accountable for their actions in court."

The DA's statement further noted that "these students and others who were associated with the threats disseminated across social media face consequences at school up to and including expulsion."

Citing the "disruption to schools and the investment of significant police and other resources" the DA's office noted, too, that those charged could still face "further actions."

Bringing on more security

As parents expressed concerns about sending their children to school, schools have added security staff and called on families to join the efforts in ensuring a safe school environment.

Fallsburg superintendent Ivan Katz said in a statement that the goal is to work with law enforcement agencies and to take each threat seriously.

“I am also aware that some of our students have those same concerns. I understand each and every concern,” said Katz. “We will fully investigate each to the greatest extent possible."

Newburgh spokesperson Cassie Sklarz said a private security firm has been hired to provide four guards a day.

Middletown and Minisink school districts encouraged parents to have a serious conversation with their children about positive behaviors, strategies to de-escalate without physical aggression, drug and alcohol use, and social media use.

Sara Budde, a parent in Fallsburg, hopes the schools will improve relationships with students rather than bringing in intensive security staff and full-geared officers on the school grounds. After the threat shuttered schools, she said she educated her young children about what to do if they feel unsafe.

“We try to help them navigate [in the way] that this is what you would do and find in a safe place. I don’t want to get too heavy into it...” said Budde. “I don’t want them to go to school being fearful.”

Amy Creeden, Middletown interim superintendent, called on families to participate in the efforts and said the school staff are well versed in identifying, assessing, referring and supporting scholars who may be struggling. Additionally, the community is ready to assist parents or students in need.

“Together, we can work to model appropriate behaviors, support positive, healthy actions and look out for one another. Our staff care deeply for each scholar and work every day to provide the support necessary so each individual can grow and be life-ready when they leave our school district,” said Creeden.

