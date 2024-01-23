As schools remain closed, it's on KCS to clear snow and ice from its properties

Knox County Schools is on its own to clear snow and ice from its properties – the city and county don't pick up the work – and the district has been forced to cancel school for seven school days dating back to Jan. 12 because of travel safety concerns.

Chris Towe, Knox County Schools maintenance supervisor, told Knox News on Jan. 22 the crews' efforts over the weekend to clear snow and ice in subfreezing temperatures didn't even make a dent.

"We're kind of spinning our wheels, and I hate to say it, wasting our time even being out there 'cause we're not having much success," he said.

District officials told Knox News they have access to four dump trucks with salt spreaders, some smaller trucks with snowplow attachments and salt spreaders and six compact skid steers to clear school driveways and sidewalks.

Schools have been closed eight weekdays straight including the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and no one can predict with certainty when it will be safe to get school buses back on the roads and allow students who live close to schools to walk. Both the city and county have some streets that have not been cleared, and sidewalks were a mess through Jan. 22 after snow started to thaw and then refroze into icy obstacle courses.

Jim Snowden, Knox County's chief engineer, said school maintenance has been able to handle the task in the past. But there hasn't been debilitating weather like this in more than two decades.

"You start thinking about all the schools, all the sidewalks ... there's a tremendous amount of effort there," he said.

Garfield Adams, the assistant superintendent of operations at Knox County Schools, told Knox News the district hasn't sought help from the county.

"We currently don't need assistance," Adams said. "At this point in time, we have not utilized any (county) services. We are nearing clearing of campuses as we work together."

Photo gallery: See how some Knox County Schools look a week after 2024 winter snowstorm in Knoxville

Towe, the KCS maintenance supervisor, told Knox News he's optimistic about the progress maintenance is making clearing snow from school properties. The difference? Above freezing temperatures are in the forecast.

Warmer temperatures allow plows to actually clear ice and snow from pavement rather than just scrape the surface of ice.

The county could spare trucks and a smaller salt spreader if Knox County Schools requests it, Snowden told Knox News.

