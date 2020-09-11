Schools return to hybrid learning as pandemic continues

The start of a new academic year meant making changes, and fast, to students' routines. At all levels, learning looks drastically different than it was at the beginning of 2020. Students wear masks in class, on the bus and in common school spaces. College campuses filled up in mid-August as students returned for class; universities became responsible for testing systems, reporting cases and keeping students safe in classrooms.









No one expected the first day of school to look like this: Lacey Tomczuk captures what has always been a precious moment for parents before her children board the bus Aug. 31 in Bayside, Wis.





















While schools grapple with how to effectively teach, some parents and students are pushing back against hybrid systems set in place. Parents protested online learning and pushed for students to return to in-person classes. Students expressed concerns for postponed school activities. High schools and colleges came under scrutinyas students continued to gather in groups for parties and other outside activities. Universities across the country, including the University of Alabama, University of Missouri and San Diego State University, have seen spikes in positive coronavirus tests, throwing a wrench into on-campus housing arrangements.





















For elementary, middle and high schools, teachers and administrators have been tasked with keeping students' masks on, maintaining proper distance and keeping coursework maintainable for both in-person and online learning. Schools are sanitizing classrooms and adding tasks to teachers' everyday workload to help keep classrooms healthy.

























This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coronavirus: Pandemic brings unfamiliar changes to new school year