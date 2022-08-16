Schools secured: Two juveniles identified in shooting threat to Lewis Cass

Aug. 15—Two juveniles have been identified as being behind a potential shooting threat at Lewis Cass School Corporation Sunday.

Detective Scott Turley at the Cass County Sherriff's Department said that one suspect was a student at Lewis Cass and the second was from another school system.

Detective Turley said that the juveniles had been interviewed but that the investigation remains active and did not wish to say more at the moment.

He said there was no active threat to the community.

Threats were posted on the social media network Snapchat Sunday and "began spreading like wildfire," Turley said. He said many students made screenshots of the threats and they were quickly on local law enforcement's radar.

Lewis Cass superintendent Tim Garland was notified by the Cass County Sheriff's Department at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday evening and immediately began school protocols to respond to the threat.

Garland was in touch with the sheriff's department and state police throughout the evening. An all-clear was given at approximately 8:45 p.m. Garland released an email statement to parents ensuring the situation had been resolved.

Detective Turley said he applauded the Lewis Cass School Corporation's efforts and noted that multiple agencies participated in the investigation, including the Indiana State Police and the Logansport Police Department. They also had assistance from social media outlets.

Extra security was onsite at all Lewis Cass locations Monday morning and the school was operating on a modified lockdown.

Many parents chose to keep their children at home, however, Garland said.

The superintendent said that he had complete faith in local law enforcement and the security of the school. He stated that his wife teaches at Lewis Cass and their daughter is a student and he said he had no concerns about their current safety.

He also asked students and families to take threats of violence seriously.

"Students need to report as soon as possible if they see a threat on social media," said Garland. "This is not a joke. It doesn't matter if it's family or friends. Comments on social media need to be taken seriously."

Detective Turley said Sunday's outcome was the best resolution for everyone. He said local law enforcement never wants to worry the public without cause.