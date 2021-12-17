Schools will see heightened police presence after threats on social media

The Redding Police Department is heightening police presence on school campuses on Friday after being made aware of posts circulating on TikTok threatening potential school violence.

"As an abundance of caution, the Redding Police Department will be present around local schools throughout the day,” the police said in a press release posted on its Facebook page.

No local schools have received direct threats at this time, however, police are closely monitoring the TikTok posts. If any threats are made, school staff and families will be notified and safety protocols would be enacted immediately, according to the RPD press release.

The Redding Police department has no further information at this time, Sergeant Mark Montgomery said.

According to the press release, police are encouraging parents and guardians to speak with their children about "using social media platforms mindfully, and not to share information that may be inaccurate," the press release said.

Police are also encouraging the public to immediately report suspicious posts regarding any local school to the RPD by calling 530-225-4200.

