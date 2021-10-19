Schools warned over facial recognition systems

·2 min read
Canteen picture
Canteen picture

Schools using facial recognition systems should consider less intrusive ways to let pupils pay for meals, the UK's data privacy watchdog has said.

A small number of schools use the technology to allow pupils to make contactless lunch payments.

Nine schools in North Ayrshire launched such facilities this week - the council said it helped reduce Covid risks.

But campaign group Liberty said children should not be used as guinea pigs for the technology.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said schools should "carefully consider the necessity and proportionality of collecting biometric data before they do so".

It said it would be taking the matter up with North Ayrshire council.

"Organisations should consider using a different approach if the same goal can be achieved in a less intrusive manner," it said in a statement.

Details of the Ayrshire schools' facial recognition systems were first reported by the Financial Times.

A spokesman for North Ayrshire council said: "Our catering system contracts are coming to a natural end and we have the opportunity to install IT infrastructure which makes our service more efficient and enhances the pupil experience using innovative technology."

He added that the council was keen to use contactless options given the ongoing risk of Covid-19.

Covid-19 can occasionally spread via surface contact, though scientific research suggests that airborne transmission via respiratory droplets is more common.

The spokesman added that facial recognition made payments faster and that more than 97% of pupils, parents and carers had given their consent for the system to be used.

Serving biometrics

Two schools in England also appear to have recently adopted facial recognition technology for lunch payments, the BBC has discovered.

Firms that supply facial recognition systems to schools stress the decrease in time spent waiting in the lunch queue.

One such firm CRB Cunninghams notes on its website that its technology works with face masks and can achieve an average serving time of five seconds per pupil.

The BBC has contacted the firm for comment.

But campaigners argue the technology has no place in education.

"Biometrics should never be used for children in educational settings - no ifs, no buts. It's not necessary. Just ban it," a spokeswoman for Defend Digital Me, a children-focused digital rights group, told the BBC.

"The least invasive option should always be the one used, and whether for buying things in the canteen or borrowing library books, that does not need biometrics."

She added that Defend Digital Me had written to the Children's Commissioner in Scotland over the introduction of facial recognition in the North Ayrshire schools.

Emmanuelle Andrews, Policy and Campaigns Officer at Liberty, said: "Children should be free to go to school without being subject to mass surveillance, and should not be guinea pigs for this discriminatory and oppressive technology".

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennessee hunter accused of baiting doves, killing 74, now can’t hunt — and owes $500

    Wildlife officials confiscated 74 doves from the hunter, who had his hunting privileges revoked for a year.

  • The EPA wants to regulate hazardous 'forever chemicals,' which are found in items like pizza boxes, nonstick pans, and cleaning products

    Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, also called "forever chemicals" are linked to severe health problems like cancer and thyroid disease.

  • Afraid You Can't Buy a Home? A USDA Mortgage May Be for You

    A USDA mortgage makes it possible for some home buyers to compete in an overheated market by offering a more affordable loan.

  • U.S. House panel to hold hearing on FAA certification reform efforts

    A U.S. House committee will hold a hearing on Thursday with the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on its efforts to reform airplane certification following two Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. FAA Administrator Steve Dickson will testify at a House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee hearing nearly three years after a Lion Air 610 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia. Congress in December approved legislation boosting FAA oversight of aircraft manufacturers, requiring disclosure of critical safety information and providing new whistleblower protections.

  • FDA proposes over-the-counter hearing aids for Americans

    The proposed rule aims to facilitate innovation and increase competition by lowering the barriers to entry for new hearing aid manufacturers, the agency said. The proposed rule follows an instruction in President Joe Biden's broad competition executive order, which had told the Department of Health and Human Services to "promote the wide availability of low-cost hearing aids," among many other instructions aimed at a wide variety of industries. The White House had estimated that allowing over-the-counter sales of hearing aids could save people with hearing loss thousands of dollars.

  • Senators urge SEC to adopt measures to make $70 trillion asset management field more diverse

    Sen. Bob Menendez and other lawmakers called on the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday to implement measures that could increase diversity in the $70 trillion asset management field.

  • Here's What Happens Next on the Boosters

    An independent panel of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration voted Thursday to recommend a booster shot for many recipients of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine and Friday to recommend authorizing booster shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine for people 18 years or older, at least two months after the first dose. So what happens now? There are further steps at the FDA, then steps at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the process ends with the state

  • Former SEC Official Expects More Bitcoin ETF Approvals

    Lisa Bragança, a former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission branch chief, said in an interview on CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on Monday that she expects the SEC will approve more exchange-traded funds (ETFs). “I’m expecting that the [SEC] will allow additional ETFs to get registered because they don’t want just one, they want customers to have lots of choices,” Bragança said. On Friday, ProShares got the green light from the SEC to start trading its bitcoin futures ETF on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

  • State IG launches investigations into end of Afghanistan operations

    The reviews will focus on the visa program, among other issues.

  • SEC GameStop report debunks conspiracies, backs commission chief's plan

    Wall Street's top regulator has issued its report on the extraordinary episode that saw retail traders taking on hedge funds, sending shares of GameStop and other meme stocks into the stratosphere.

  • State Department watchdog to lead review into Afghanistan withdrawal

    National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also said in August the administration would conduct a "hot wash" review of the U.S. withdrawal.

  • Avadel Shares Fall As FDA Pushes Approval For Its Narcolepsy Treatment Candidate

    The FDA has notified Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) that the review of its marketing application for FT218 is still ongoing, and action will likely not be taken in October. Related: Needham Initiates Coverage With Buy For This Narcolepsy Player. The FDA informed the company that there are no information requests and will provide a new target action date as soon as possible. "We have addressed all questions received to date and remain confident that the package we have submitted satisf

  • USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry

    Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal. The USDA says the industry has succeeded in reducing the level of salmonella contamination found in poultry plants in recent years, but that hasn't translated into the reduction in illnesses the agency wants to see. Poultry is linked to roughly 23% of the 1.35 million salmonella infections in the U.S. each year that leads to roughly 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths, and those numbers haven't changed much.

  • EPA launches crackdown on 'forever chemicals' used in cookware and firefighting foam

    The Environmental Protection Agency launched a regulatory strategy on Monday to restrict the amount of toxic "forever chemicals" making their way into the country's drinking water systems.

  • EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals'

    Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said his agency is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from a cluster of long-lasting chemicals known as PFAS that are increasingly turning up in public drinking water systems, private wells and even food. The Defense Department said it is moving to assess and clean up PFAS-contaminated sites throughout the country, while the Food and Drug Administration will expand testing of the food supply to estimate Americans' exposure to PFAS from food. The plan is intended to restrict PFAS from being released into the environment, accelerate cleanup of PFAS-contaminated sites such as military bases and increase investments in research to learn more about where PFAS are found and how their spread can be prevented.

  • Scam calls continue to be a problem: what do we do about them?

    Scam calls continue to be a problem: what do we do about them?

  • Zoning board to vote on crematorium at funeral home in Baltimore’s Govans amid mounting neighborhood opposition

    A controversial crematorium proposed for a funeral home on York Road in Baltimore’s Govans neighborhood could take a significant step forward Tuesday with a vote by a city zoning panel. Vaughn Greene Funeral Home Services’ planned crematorium sparked a grassroots campaign by nearby residents concerned about the potential environmental and public health impacts. As the city’s Board of Municipal ...

  • Revance Shares Plunge On FDA Response Letter For Frown Line Candidate

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: RVNC) marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines. The agency indicated deficiencies related to the FDA's onsite inspection at Revance's manufacturing facility. Revance plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA to address the deficiencies raised. No other deficiencies were identified in the CRL. "We are very disappointed by this una

  • Revance Stock Is Plunging. The FDA Won’t Clear a Treatment for Frown Lines.

    Shares in Revance Therapeutics dropped more than 40% Monday, after the FDA rejected a license for the group’s proposed treatment for frown lines.

  • EPA unveils new strategy to address US contamination of ‘forever’ chemicals

    News comes day after the Guardian revealed data that lists 120,000 sites in US that may be, or may have been, handling the chemicals A sign at Island Lake State Recreation Area warns anglers not to eat fish from the Huron River due to high levels of PFAS chemicals. Photograph: Jim West/Alamy The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Monday announced a “strategic roadmap” it said would help restrict a class of toxic chemicals from being released into the environment and accelerate the clean