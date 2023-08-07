Schor blames ‘out of control’ gun violence on illegal weapons

LANSING — City and county officials on Monday vowed to press on with police enforcement and community violence interruption efforts following a week in which three people were killed and several others were injured in at least six separate shooting incidents.

"It's out of control," Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said during a news conference at police headquarters in downtown Lansing. Illegal guns "are all over the place" and "too easy to get," he said.

"We will find you, we will arrest you - you will be held accountable," Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, as Lansing Mayor Andy Schor looked on during a press conference addressing the recent rash of gun violence in Lansing. "We have solved three homicides in six days, and the prosecutor has made it very clear we will charge you."

"I understand these are frustrating times," Police Chief Ellery Sosebee said. "I'm in charge of this city's safety, and it's frustrating to have a week like last week when we've done so good for so long."

Police, nevertheless, will continue to take illegal guns off the street whenever possible, he said.

"If you want to carry a gun ... we will find you, we will arrest you," Sosebee said.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said his office will hold people accountable for their actions.

"This has to stop," he said. "We are watching our youth kill one another each and every day. We have to come together to solve this crisis."

Lansing police responded to at least four shootings on July 30, including one that left five people injured at a gathering outside the Logan Square Plaza on the city's south side. Another shooting on East Kalamazoo Street Sunday killed Manuel De Jesus Flores, 22. Two teens have been charged in connection with that shooting.

"This is unacceptable. Our community must come together to combat the gun violence," Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane said Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, during a press conference addressing the recent rash of gun violence in Lansing. "I assure you I will do whatever I can under the law to hold both youthful and adult offenders accountable for gun violence and murder."

On Thursday, D’Angelo Hayward, 21, was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured in what police described as a domestic dispute and shooting at an apartment complex on Forest Road at U.S. 127. A Meridian Township teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

On Friday night, Eric Humes Jr., 24, was killed in a shooting in the area of West Holmes and Pleasant Grove roads, police said. A 24-year-old suspect was in custody, and police are seeking charges in the homicide, he said.

Sosebee on Monday said no one reported the shooting when it happened, so officers and medics didn't respond until someone made a medical call sometime later.

In the mass shooting five days earlier, investigators encountered "many complications," including a lack of cooperation, but identified two suspects, one of whom was arrested on "outstanding charges," Sosebee said. The other suspect was released pending further investigation.

"I'm optimistic we'll be able to charge all the suspects," the chief said.

The shooting that killed Flores was connected to another shooting later on July 30 that seriously injured one person, Sosebee said. He said police have identified suspects in that shooting and believes they will be charges after more investigation.

Paul Elam of Advance Peace speaks Monday Aug. 7, 2023, about the ways he and fellow mentors are working to mitigate gun violence and retaliatory shootings among Lansing-area youth during a press conference at the Lansing Police Department addressing the recent rash of shootings in the city. Elam has a PhD. in criminal justice, and is the chief strategy officer for the Michigan Public Health Institute.

Schor and Sosebee said Advance Peace, an initiative that uses "change agents" to disrupt the cycle of violence by working with people in the community independently of police, helped in the investigations and is making a difference in the community.

"The Advance Peace initiative is working; it's turning kids around who have started out the wrong way," Schor said.

Schor and Sosebee expressed little enthusiasm for instituting a curfew as a way to take youths off the streets at night. With tens of thousands of calls to respond to every year, police don't have the resources to enforce a curfew, they said.

