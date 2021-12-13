Schor, Lansing officials talk about addressing city's gun violence

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor speaks Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, during a presser at Lansing City Hall to address gun violence in the Greater Lansing area.

LANSING — Joined primarily by law enforcement officials, other local politicians, and several faith leaders, Mayor Andy Schor held a press conference Monday morning at Lansing City Hall to address the city's increasing levels of gun violence.

The city is nearing the end of its most violent year on record. In 2021 so far, 24 people have been killed in Lansing, all but five of them shooting deaths.

Last week, a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed, while people injured in shootings included a 26-year-old man, a 12-year-old boy, and a 10-week-old baby.

At the press conference, speakers gave their reactions and opinions on the recent violence.

Schor, who will begin his second term as mayor in January, said the most concerning factor at play for him is the availability of guns, especially illegal ones.

He said he plans to ask City Council to pass an ordinance requiring that anyone who loses or has their gun stolen must provide that information to the police department.

A recurring complaint made by law enforcement officials was a lack of communication from community members in their investigations.

"Our officers are continuously met with resistance and arrogance on contacts," Lansing Police Department Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee said.

Schor said city is "turning every rock" to get justice for victims, and to build trust between law enforcement officials and the community.

"Being here and having this conversation is a significant step," Schor said. "It's a significant step to say here are the numbers of guns we're taking off the street, here's how we're working with our children, here are our regional partners who are all coming together."

Schor also said police officers are doing work within communities to build trust.

Speakers included Sosebee, state Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth, Lansing School District Superintendent Ben Shuldiner, Lansing Township Supervisor Diontrae Hayes and Pastor Damon J. Milton of the Voice of Power Deliverance Ministry.

Story continues

This story will be updated.

Contact reporter Jared Weber at 517-582-3937 or jtweber@lsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing officials talk about gun violence