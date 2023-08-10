Schor, Sosebee want revocation of venue's cabaret license after shooting

Logan Square in Lansing near South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard seen Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.

LANSING — After a shooting that wounded five people at the Logan Square shopping plaza, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is asking City Council to take corrective action against property owners.

Schor announced in a press release he's drafting a resolution to be sent to City Council to revoke Energy Event Center's cabaret license after the July 30 shooting. The city license is required for any establishment "where music or dancing privileges or any other entertainment, is afforded to patrons in connection with the servicing or selling of food, refreshments or merchandising."

Schor's also working with the City Attorney's Office for an ordinance that would strengthen security measures for the special licenses.

“Event spaces, especially those hosting large events and gatherings, have an obligation to keep their patrons and the public safe both indoors and outdoors. The Energy Event Center in Logan Square was issued a permit and failed to keep things secure when the party moved outside. They failed our residents and their guests,” Schor said. “I am joining with LPD to send to City Council a revocation of this cabaret event license. This puts bad actors on notice that if you don’t keep large events secure and safe, you cannot have that party in the City of Lansing. If you put people in danger, there will be consequences.”

City Council is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday for the Committee of the Whole and at 7 p.m. for the regular City Council meeting at the Tony Benavides Council Chambers.

Council can schedule a public hearing, giving the owner a chance to make their case and allowing public comment.

Council President Carol Wood confirmed in the release council leadership is aware of the request and that council will appoint a hearing officer and set a date for a hearing.

"After the hearing is held a recommendation will be made to Council by the Hearing Officer," she said. "It is important that we follow the process and review all the facts.”

Victims in the July 30 Logan Square shooting, who have not been identified by police, are all male and include three 26-year-olds, a 24-year-old and a 15-year-old. Four were admitted to the hospital, police said, but they did not clarify which victims were hospitalized.

Sosebee told the State Journal Monday two suspects have been identified but a lack of cooperation is complicating the investigation. One suspect was arrested on outstanding charges, and another was released."

"I'm optimistic we'll be able to charge all the suspects," Sosebee said.

He is supporting City Council's move to revoke the business's license.

A request for further information about the investigation is pending with police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis.

Schor hopes to the city attorney's drafted ordinance will add requirements for businesses holding the license to provide increased security for large events and parties.

"Under current ordinance, cabaret license holders are required to maintain the peace on the entire premises (inside and outside) and this would strengthen the ordinance by requiring specific security standards for potentially dangerous situations in order to keep patrons safe," the release read.

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing officials target entertainment venue’s license after mass shooting