AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Aiken County.

It happened just before midnight on Howlandville Road near Monroe Street in Warrenville, S.C.

South Carolina Highway Portal says the driver of an SUV ran off the road and hit a tree.

The victim died at the scene, their name has not been released.

No one else was in the vehicle.

