SCHP: Spartanburg County maintenance employee dies in wreck involving Sheriff's Office Deputy

A Spartanburg County maintenance employee died in a traffic incident that involved a Sheriff's Office Deputy Wednesday afternoon, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. on US-176 at Brown Rd., around two miles north of Pacolet.

According to Ridgeway, Robert Hutchinson Taylor, 36, was traveling east on US-176 when a 63-year-old county maintenance worker from Pauline, driving a 2002 Ford Pickup, attempted to enter US-176 from Brown Rd.

Taylor, driving a Sheriff's Office Chevy SUV, struck the maintenance worker on the driver's side door. The unidentified driver of the Ford Pickup died later at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, according to Ridgeway. Taylor's status has not been released.

Spartanburg County Communications Manager Scottie Blackwell said two county employees were involved in the wreck, one from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and one from an unnamed department. Blackwell said the employee from the other department died.

Clevenger said his office was called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center regarding a death involved in the crash. Clevenger confirmed the Sheriff's Deputy did not die as a result of the crash.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chalmers Rogland, a Wofford College graduate, covers public safety and breaking news for the Herald-Journal. Reach him via email at crogland@shj.com. Find him on Twitter @CRogland.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Spartanburg County employee dies in wreck involving sheriff deputy