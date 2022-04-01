Schriever man ruled as habitual offender fights 25-year prison sentence

A Schriever man serving 25 years in prison after being ruled a habitual offender is challenging his sentence.

Jason Dontrel Chatman, 33, was found guilty in 2016 of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prosecutors later filed a habitual offender bill against him, alleging he was a third-felony offender.

He was then sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole, probation or early release. However, because Chatman was not present during the Sept. 22, 2017, sentencing hearing, the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge scrapped the sentence on Feb. 19, 2021, and sent the case back to Terrebonne Parish for resentencing.

The local court held a hearing July 14 and re-sentenced Chatman to 25 years behind bars without parole, probation or early release.

Related: Convicted Terrebonne habitual offender to be resentenced

In his appeal, Chatman contends he received ineffective assistance from his attorney during sentencing because he failed to investigate his mental illness or present any expert witnesses to show his mental illness affected his behavior on the day of the incident, court records show.

Chatman said he suffers from bipolar disorder and that his attorney failed to obtain any evidence of his diagnosis.

Assistant District Attorney Ellen Doskey, who handles appeals cases for the Terrebonne District Attorney’s Office, said the trial court took note of the factors that determined the 25-year sentence, including Chatman’s lengthy criminal history.

“The court stated that he took into consideration Chatman’s age and the fact that there was no substantial grounds to justify or excuse his criminal conduct,” Doskey said in court papers. “The court noted that the present office involved a firearm and could have easily turned violent or lethal. The court also considered the fact that this was not Chatman’s first weapons offense. The court also specifically noted that Chatman’s substance abuse, mental/emotional and other health concerns or learning disabilities do not warrant a downward departure from the habitual offender sentencing range. The court considered Chatman’s lack of remorse and his inability to rehabilitate despite being given the opportunity on probation or parole for his prior offenses.”

Story continues

Chatman had pleaded guilty in 2009 to possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs. In 2014 he pleaded guilty to aggravated flight from a police officer.

His most recent charge resulted from an incident July 19, 2015.

A Terrebonne sheriff’s deputy responded to the Johnson Ridge neighborhood in Schriever to investigate a report of shots being fired, authorities said. The deputy saw Chatman on the street and was aware the suspect had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court on a hit-and-run charge.

When police approached Chatman, he started running and pulled a gun from his waistband, deputies said.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal use of a weapon, resisting arrest and aggravated criminal damage to property. No injuries were reported.

More: Court upholds sentence for habitual offender

According to online jail records, Chatman is being held in the Avoyelles Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish.

The appeals court was scheduled to review the case Thursday and is expected to make a ruling in about six weeks.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Terrebonne man ruled as habitual offender fights lengthy sentence