Schroders gets nod to set up China fund unit as Beijing speeds up approvals

Logo of investment management company Schroders is seen in Zurich
1
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Schroders has obtained Chinese regulatory approval to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund unit in China, as Beijing accelerates opening up its giant financial sector to foreigners.

China abruptly dismantled its strict, three-year zero-COVID policy in early December, and the government has apparently stepped up efforts to woo foreign companies and investors to aid an economic recovery.

Last month, U.S. asset manager Neuberger Berman celebrated the opening of its China retail fund business, while Fidelity International was granted a mutual fund licence in the country. Authorities have also recently allowed Canada's Manulife Financial Corp to take full control of its Chinese mutual fund venture.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) gave the green light to Schroders late on Friday, allowing the British asset manager to expand its footprint in China, where Schroders already owns a mutual fund venture, as well as a wealth management venture.

Setting up a wholly-owned retail fund business in China is testament to Schroder's long-term commitment to the country - a key component of the group's global strategy, the company said in a statement.

Obtaining the go-ahead from the CSRC is a crucial step that strengthens Schroder's confidence to expand business and investment in China, Global Head of Distribution Lieven Debruyne said in the statement.

China scrapped foreign ownership caps in its $3.7 trillion mutual fund industry in 2019, and BlackRock become the first foreign asset manager to open a fully-owned retail fund business in the country.

Other players seeking such a licence include VanEck and AllianceBernstein.

(This story has been refiled to correct Chinese to China in paragraph four)

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • City to apply for police body cameras

    At the Wichita Falls City Council meetings Tuesday, councilors will vote on applying to the state for a grant to get police body cameras.

  • Family members reunite in China after 3-year COVID separation

    Chu Wenhong would fly back to Shanghai and visit her parents at least once a year after she moved to Singapore in 1994. But she hasn't been able to do so in the past three years due to China's signature zero-COVID policy, which involved mass PCR testing, city-wide lockdowns and quarantining all inbound arrivals, including overseas Chinese like Chu. The last time the 54-year-old lab worker visited her hometown was in Nov. 2019, one month before the world's first COVID outbreak was detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

  • China reports 60,000 COVID-related deaths, says peak passed

    China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had COVID-19 since early December following complaints it was failing to release data, and said the "emergency peak" of its latest surge appears to have passed.

  • Holiday payoff: Delta Air Lines posts $828M profit in 4Q

    Delta Air Lines said Friday that it earned $828 million in the fourth quarter and that consumers are still snapping up flights and making purchases with their airline-branded credit cards. The Atlanta-based airline said momentum has carried over into the new year, as the travel industry continues to recover from the worst of the pandemic. Delta shares closed down 3.5% Friday, however, after the airline gave a disappointing outlook for first-quarter earnings.

  • Rising California river could cut off some homes as storms resume

    California's Salinas River began creeping over its banks on Friday morning, flooding roads leading to nearby communities where 24,000 people were urged to evacuate in the face of yet another in a series of storms that have pelted the state. Farmers worked feverishly to erect berms to protect their fields in the part of Monterey County just off California's central coast, while residents lay sandbags or sought to leave before rising water cut access to their homes. Friday's storms were the latest in a series of so-called atmospheric rivers that have deluged California since late December.

  • The Days of Giant Rate Hikes Are ‘Surely Past’: Fed Official. But They Won’t Be Cut Anytime Soon.

    Remarks from Fed officials Thursday are expected to be the latest element in the central bank's effort to get its message across to the markets: It isn't reversing course on its inflation battle.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Buy in January

    While the stock market has performed abysmally over the past 12 months, there are plenty of stocks available at steep discounts. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to identify dirt cheap stocks to buy in January. Here's why they chose Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).

  • Supreme Court decision creates confusion over which firearm restrictions are constitutional

    Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a New York law limiting the concealed carry of handguns in public areas, there has been an increasing lack of clarity on gun restrictions, experts told ABC News. "The [New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen] decision really opens up a whole new way of analyzing the legality of firearm regulation and so there is no experience really to go by, so it's essentially a free for all," Michael Siegel, a faculty member at Tufts School of Medicine who studies firearm violence, told ABC News in an interview. Siegel said the Bruen decision created a new system for how the constitutionality of firearm laws are to be judged where "nothing is really clear" and it is a trial and error situation.

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 7 Years

    Strong dividends plus solid growth prospects could add up to 2x total returns with these three stocks.

  • 3 Oil and Gas Stocks with Huge Prospects in 2023

    While many investors now believe inflation and elevated energy prices are in the rear-view mirror there are still catalysts that can cause energy prices to rally in 2023

  • Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction

    The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.

  • US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns

    Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."

  • ‘The Only Way Is Up’: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks HSBC Predicts Will Surge Over 70%

    Overall, the December CPI report roughly met Street expectations, but there is still a lot of bearish commentary going around right now. Many financial prognosticators are forecasting another tough year for the stock market as the prospect of a recession looms large. However, that is certainly not the view of HSBC's Max Kettner. The strategist points out that the harbingers of doom are unlikely to be surprised by more negative developments with the markets already accounting for the fatalistic o

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's secret 'backdoor' discovered, FTX lawyer says

    "All this has left a shortfall in value to repay customers and creditors," Andrew Dietderich told the court, with $5 billion recovered so far.

  • Energy tycoon Li Hejun, once China’s richest man, arrested

    Chinese authorities have detained Li Hejun, the billionaire founder of thin-film solar panel firm Hanergy, local media reported on Wednesday. Li, once dubbed China's richest man, has reportedly not been seen since his arrest by Liaoning police in the Chinese city of Jinzhou on Dec. 17, 2022. While some news sites reported that the reason for his detention was unclear, Chinese news outlet Jiemian News attributed Li's arrest to his company’s links to the Bank of Jinzhou.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought This Housing Stock -- Is It Right for You?

    The housing market is grinding to a halt. Rising mortgage rates and still-elevated commodity prices caused new single-family housing starts to decline 4% in November (the latest period), while residential permits tumbled 11% for the period. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index sits just above the lowest point hit during the onset of the pandemic.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood has warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed doesn't pivot — here are 3 investment sectors for safe haven

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • Messi-tied clothing stock jumps more than 200% after IPO, closes lower in wild first day of trading

    Argentinian soccer legend Lionel Messi's clothing brand The Messi Store made its U.S. market debut on Friday, with the stock jumping more than 200%.

  • Will Medical Properties Trust Maintain Its Ultra-High-Yield Dividend?

    One of the higher-paying dividend stocks right now is Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities. Or is there a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity here? Many hospitals don't own their buildings; companies like Medical Properties Trust do.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The global electric vehicle (EV) industry can generate $1.1 trillion in sales by 2030, but not every EV stock will end up a winner.