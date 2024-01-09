Schroeder to serve as RNC delegate

Jan. 8—PUTNAM CO. — Tony J. Schroeder, chairman of the Putnam County GOP, will serve as a delegate for President Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention in July in Milwaukee, according to an announcement.

Schroeder will represent the state of Ohio as delegates adopt the platform for the Republican Party and select the candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Schroeder also serves as District 1 Republican State Central Committeeman.

The convention will be held from July 15 through 18.