Schumer Aims for Vote to Boost U.S. Chip Industry This Month

Schumer Aims for Vote to Boost U.S. Chip Industry This Month

Daniel Flatley
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The Senate will act this month on legislation to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and U.S. competitiveness with China, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Schumer said that he aims to get a vote on the Endless Frontier Act, his bill with Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young, in the coming weeks even though President Joe Biden incorporated elements of the legislation in his infrastructure and spending proposal.

Action and funding to increase U.S. chip production has bipartisan support in Congress and from Biden amid a global shortage of semiconductors that are vital to products from phones to cars and trucks. The U.S. still leads the world in chip design, but manufacturing has largely been ceded to foreign firms.

Biden, who met with more than a dozen chief executives from companies affected, included $50 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research in his $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan. Many lawmakers want that funding as part of a standalone package aimed at countering China’s growing economic clout that may have a quicker path through Congress.

The Senate Commerce Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on the legislation Wednesday.

Young said it may take “a couple of weeks” to draw up the text of the legislation. After getting input from the White House, Young said his staff and Schumer’s have been working “to improve the bill, and reach common understanding on a number of different issues, and we’re getting closer.”

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s top ride-hailing startups are pushing ahead with listing plans, as they seek to take advantage of a boom in equity offerings to fund expansion in everything from food delivery to autonomous driving.Beijing-based Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering that could raise several billion dollars, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Its Southeast Asian peer Grab Holdings Inc. aims to announce a merger with a blank-check company in the U.S. as soon as this week in a deal valued at more than $34 billion, the people said.These listings pave the way for some of the largest tech debuts globally this year as demand for ride services and ride-sharing jumped after pandemic-induced disruptions in Asia. Didi and Grab are also capitalizing on a rebound in tech stocks as the Nasdaq Composite Index is again charging toward an all-time high.Didi has tapped Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley as underwriters for its U.S. listing which could value the company at as much as $70 billion to $100 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is raising $1.5 billion through a revolving loan facility to shore up capital ahead of the share sale, Bloomberg News reported last week.The startup is also exploring a potential dual listing in Hong Kong at a later time, one of the people added.Didi, the Chinese version of Uber Technologies Inc., acquired its U.S. rival’s China business in 2016. The SoftBank Group Corp.-backed company is stepping up efforts to grow its presence in strategically important sectors like autonomous driving and technologies like artificial intelligence chips. It has also just raised about $1.5 billion for its on-demand trucking unit earlier this year, Bloomberg News has reported.Separately, Singapore-based Grab has attracted backing from T. Rowe Price Group Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte for its planned merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., the people said. The firms have expressed interest in joining a private investment in public equity offering, or PIPE, to support Grab’s combination with the blank-check company, the people said. BlackRock Inc. is also in talks to participate in the PIPE, which could raise about $4 billion, they added.At a valuation of more than $34 billion, Grab’s deal could become the biggest SPAC merger ever, according to data complied by Bloomberg, and would see the startup become one of the first Southeast Asian unicorns to go public through a blank-check company.Read more: Grab’s $34 Billion SPAC Deal Puts Southeast Asia Tech on the MapDidi and Grab are set to test investor appetite for the capital-intensive ride-hailing business. Uber, which raised $8.1 billion in an IPO in 2019, saw its share dive in March 2020 as the pandemic led to lockdowns in major cities globally. The stock has since quadrupled and even reached a new high in February this year.Details of Didi and Grab’s listings could still change as deliberations continue, the people said. Representatives for Didi, Grab, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane will step down in June, removing the the Monetary Policy Committee’s most outspoken contrarian and inflation hawk.Haldane, 53, will leave after career spanning more than three decades at the central bank to become chief executive officer at the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce starting in September. He will remain in place through the bank’s rate decision on June 24. He’s departing as the U.K. emerges from its worst recession in three centuries, which pushed the central bank to unleash unprecedented stimulus including 150 billion pounds ($206 billion) of bond purchases this year. Haldane alone on the nine-member policy panel voiced concerns about inflation accelerating with a rapid bounce-back in growth as Prime Minister Boris Johnson winds back restrictions to contain the Covid-19.“The most interesting element to me is that he is probably the arch-hawk on the MPC, and his removal will certainly see a more dovish tone seep into meetings,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital and a former BOE economist.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will appoint a successor after the bank advertises the position. While the chief economist traditionally also sits on the MPC, it’s the Treasury’s decision to name members to that panel.In recent months, Haldane has warned about the risk of excessive pessimism about the economic outlook as the pandemic winds down, terming it “Chicken Licken” economics that could undermine the recovery.While many of his colleagues point out concerns about rising unemployment and signs of sluggishness in the economy, he said he expects a “rip-roaring recovery” and on inflation said a “tiger has been stirred” that may “prove difficult to tame.”Several economists said the improving outlook for the U.K. economy has already shifted debate on the MPC away from extra stimulus and toward whether the pace of bond purchases need to slow -- or even an eventual tightening in policy.“In 2022 the BOE is likely to set out an exit strategy from its ultra-easy policy stance before hiking the bank rate in 2023,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg.Haldane joined the BOE in 1989 after gaining a masters in economics from Warwick University.He logged experience at the central bank in international finance, market infrastructure and financial stability during the financial crisis before clinching his current role under previous Governor Mark Carney in 2014. That year, “Time” magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people.Haldane is known for his occasionally quirky speeches. He once used Dr. Seuss to bemoan the reading age needed to understand the central bank’s communications.His words sometimes raised eyebrows, notably when he compared pre-crisis economic projections to a famously inaccurate forecast by BBC weatherman Michael Fish before a 1987 storm that killed 18 people.In 2012, he drew the ire of his future boss with a speech -- titled “The Dog and the Frisbee” -- which called for simplicity in banking regulation. Carney, who was then the Bank of Canada governor and head of the global Financial Stability Board, said the speech was “uneven” and the conclusion “not supported by the proper understanding of the facts.”Haldane has also led the government’s Industrial Strategy Council until it was dissolved a few weeks ago and is the co-founder of charity Pro-Bono Economics.“If your business is trying to predict rates and quantitative easing, it will be a bit easier without Andy’s speeches somewhat clouding the issue,” said Tony Yates, a former BOE official who worked with Haldane. “If you’re trying to get up to speed on the latest things in monetary economics and finance, then it’s less good because there won’t be Andy picking up new things and explaining them.”(Updates with context and comment from the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Ontario’s new public fund manager is revamping its real estate portfolio, cutting its exposure to retail property, after suffering a 12.1% loss on those holdings last year.Investment Management Corp. of Ontario, the pension manager for government workers in the Canadian province, posted an overall gain of 5.4% for 2020. Real estate losses were offset by strong returns from credit and stocks. IMCO, which manages C$73.3 billion ($58.1 billion), was created less than five years ago to consolidate several public sector funds under one manager. It’s still in the process of building its investment team and diversifying the assets it inherited.The C$10.2 billion real estate group is one example: It’s 79% office and retail space, which performed poorly because of the pandemic. “We have a portfolio that’s, unfortunately, underweight logistics and multi-residential,” IMCO Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark said in an interview.Rebalancing those holdings “is going to take time and a lot of hard work,” Clark said. “There are assets that we’re going to have to sweat.” IMCO has struck deals with firms including KingSett Capital Inc. and Dermody Properties LLC to invest in apartments and industrial properties.IMCO is also planning to increase its exposure to global credit, which represents just 6% of assets as of Dec. 31. That won’t necessarily come at the expense of government bond holdings, Clark said. IMCO’s small private equity portfolio earned 34.2% after the successful initial public offering of Corsair Gaming Inc.Another bright spot for the fund was its ability to push cash into stocks after markets plunged in February and March last year, he said. The fund earned 10.7% on public equities, more than double the total return of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.“You can’t be a long-term investor if you don’t have your eye on liquidity,” Clark said. “In those dips you won’t be forced to sell, and in an ideal world you can actually be a buyer.”(Updates with information additional quotes from CEO about real estate and credit holdings, private equity returns)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top financial watchdog has asked some of the bloc’s largest banks for additional information on their exposure to hedge funds after the recent collapse of Archegos Capital Management.The checks by the European Central Bank on lenders such as Deutsche Bank AG and BNP Paribas SA are standard practice after such a disruptive event for the industry, according to people familiar with the matter. All banks supervised by the ECB that have a significant hedge fund business are likely to face these questions, they said, asking not to be identified discussing the private information.Representatives for the ECB, Deutsche Bank and BNP declined to comment.The collapse of Archegos, a secretive family office that had made highly leveraged bets on stocks, could cause as much as $10 billion of losses for banks, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate. Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG alone has put the expected hit at 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in the first quarter.Euro-region banks, by contrast, have come away largely unscathed. Deutsche Bank had several billion dollars of exposure to Archegos when it started unraveling but the German lender quickly sold its holdings, Bloomberg News has reported. It said it won’t incur a loss as a result of the firm’s collapse.Archegos put on its trades with the help of so-called prime brokerage units at a number of investment banks, effectively borrowing large amounts to amplify returns. When the investments declined and lenders asked for more collateral, the firm collapsed and banks raced to unwind the positions with prices plummeting.Prime brokerage units make money by lending cash and securities to hedge funds and executing their trades. The business is risky but lucrative, earning European banks Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Societe Generale SA and UBS Group AG a combined $4 billion in 2019, according to a report from JPMorgan.“There is a need to scrutinize the reasons why the banks enabled the fund to leverage up to such an extent,” ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview with Der Spiegel last week. “It is a warning signal that there are considerable systemic risks that need to be better regulated.”(Adds previous comments from ECB executive in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Investment Bank plans to harness the power of blockchain to sell bonds, potentially boosting use of the digital-ledger technology as a tool for the region’s debt market.The European Union’s investment arm hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Banco Santander SA and Societe Generale AG to explore a so-called digital bond in euros, which would be registered and settled using blockchain, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.Investor meetings for the inaugural sale will start April 15 and continue for some weeks, the person said.The EIB has often been at the forefront of innovation in Europe’s debt capital markets, being among the first to issue green and sustainability bonds, as well as debt benchmarked against a new euro short-term rate called ESTR. The move comes after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution she leads could launch a digital currency around the middle of this decade.A spokesperson for the EIB declined to comment further when contacted by Bloomberg News.Not MainstreamA number of issuers globally including the World Bank, China Construction Bank Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and National Bank of Canada have been experimenting with blockchain-based issuance in the past few years, but its use in debt markets is still far from mainstream.The technology used for verifying and recording transactions that’s at the heart of cryptocurrencies has faced hurdles to wider adoption, and the pandemic has caused delays in some projects.Blockchain has a longer history in loans and Germany’s Schuldschein debt market. Automaker Daimler AG was the first to sell a 100 million euros ($119 million) of Schuldschein using blockchain in 2017. Telefonica SA’s German unit also used blockchain in early January to raise a 200 million-euro loan.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Iran said on Tuesday it would begin enriching uranium to 60% purity, a move that would take the fissile material much closer to the 90% suitable for a nuclear bomb, a day after Tehran accused arch-foe Israel of sabotaging a key nuclear site. The disclosure came soon before the resumption of talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, an accord Israel fiercely opposed, after former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago.

    (Bloomberg) -- Chewy Inc. bounced in New York trading on Tuesday after a person familiar with the matter said BC Partners, its private-equity sponsor, sold about $500 million of the stock in an overnight block trade.The unregistered trade of 6.1 million shares was priced at $82.50 each through Morgan Stanley, the person said. That was a 1.8% discount to Monday’s close. Chewy fell by as much as 2.1% in premarket trading, but finished the regular session up 4%.Tuesday’s gains add to a post-earnings rally in the online retailer of pet products. Chewy has now gained 8.7% since forecasting 2021 sales on March 30.The undisclosed stock offering launched on Monday after the market closed, Bloomberg previously reported.(Updates with the full session’s trading. A previous update added the bank behind the block trade in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period. Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets: For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. and Synchrony Financial are parting ways after they couldn’t reach an agreement to renew their longstanding card partnership.The clothing retailer has decided to shift the portfolio to Barclays Plc beginning in May 2022, it said in a statement Tuesday. Synchrony said in a regulatory filing that it expects to recognize a gain on the sale of the portfolio when it unloads it next April.“Synchrony was unable to reach contractual and economic terms with Gap that made sense for our company and our shareholders,” the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm said in the filing.Synchrony shares dropped 3.7% to $41.55 at 2:34 p.m. in New York, the second-worst performance in the 65-company S&P 500 Financials Index. The lender plans to use about $1 billion of the proceeds from the sale of the portfolio to buy back shares and invest in “higher growth programs,” according to the filing.Gap and Synchrony have offered cards together for more than two decades, and the lender counts the retailer as one of its five largest partners. The portfolio represents about 5% of the bank’s roughly $80 billion in receivables.It’s the second time Synchrony has opted not to renew a partnership with a major retailer after Walmart Inc. shifted its portfolio to Capital One Financial Corp., a move that was first announced in 2018. The decision comes just a few weeks after the lender installed Brian Doubles as its new chief executive officer, replacing its longtime leader, Margaret Keane.“This is a speed bump,” Jon Arfstrom, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients. “We do not believe this loss (and Walmart in 2018) are due to any uncompetitive positioning for Synchrony, and we believe it comes down to preferences and negotiations and bottom-line profitability.”Gap, like most of its mall-based peers, has struggled to attract customers during the coronavirus pandemic. “We faced one of the most difficult years in our company’s history,” Chief Executive Officer Sonia Syngal said last month as Gap capped its fiscal year with fourth-quarter sales that fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Revenue and earnings from the Gap partnership have been steadily shrinking, so the retailer’s move to Barclays should reduce Synchrony’s costs and shift resources to new, high-potential cards with Venmo and Verizon.”-- David Ritter, BI fintech analystClick here to read the research.Its Banana Republic brand, which primarily sells work clothes, has been particularly weak. One bright spot for the retailer is its Athleta activewear brand, which passed $1 billion in sales in 2020.Gap said the new credit-card program will be a key component of the revamped rewards program it launched in September. Barclays will issue both private label and co-brand credit cards for Gap, with the latter using Mastercard Inc.’s payment network.“With our shared values and focus on inclusion, we look forward to working with Gap Inc. and Barclays to deliver an enhanced card program to their customers,” Linda Kirkpatrick, president of Mastercard’s North America business, said in an emailed statement.It will be Barclays’s first private-label card, and the bank has already begun investing in the systems it will need to provide the program, said Denny Nealon, CEO of the U.S. consumer bank at Barclays. The bank has also recently been investing in data and analytics and other efforts to improve technology.Barclays has been looking to diversify its card partnerships, which have long focused on airlines, cruises and hotel chains. The firm recently debuted a new card with the nonprofit AARP.“We’re absolutely thrilled to join forces with Gap, it’s an iconic American brand, its got a huge customer base,” Nealon said. “We think we can help them drive growth and success.”(Updates with executive commentary beginning in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

