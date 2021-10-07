Schumer announces deal with Republicans to extend debt ceiling into December

WASHINGTON – Senate Democrats announced Thursday they will move forward with a short-term extension of the debt limit, accepting an offer from their Republican counterparts to avoid the economic chaos that would come if the U.S. was unable to pay its bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Democrats and Republicans reached a deal on a short-term extension of the debt ceiling into December. The Treasury Department said if Congress didn't raise the nation's limit on borrowing soon, the U.S. would start defaulting on debts for the first time ever starting Oct. 18.

"We have reached agreement to extend the debt ceiling through early December, and it's our hope that we can get this done as soon as today," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

The plan would need to be voted on in both the House and Senate before it goes to President Joe Biden's desk.

The deal would merely postpone a long-term decision on the debt limit. Congress would need to act on another debt limit solution by December in order to avoid another risk of default.

If the U.S. defaults on its debt for the first time, the results could lead to a global recession, Treasury officials and experts say. A tanked market would hurt 401(k)s and other investments. For example, a debt ceiling standoff in 2013 cost the economy 1% in GDP.

Schumer's announcement that Democrats would move forward on a short-term extension comes one day after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky backed down from his threat to block any action on the debt ceiling.

In an about-face, McConnell offered to extend the limit into December if Democrats put a precise dollar figure on how much they want to raise the limit. Republicans had threatened to filibuster Democrats' effort to suspend the limit through Dec. 16, 2022.

On Thursday, McConnell lauded the short-term extension in remarks from the Senate floor.

"The pathway our Democratic colleagues have accepted will spare the American people any near-term crisis," he said.

McConnell and Republicans have resisted helping Democrats pass an increase or suspension of the debt limit. McConnell said that Democrats, who control the White House, House and Senate, refused to negotiate with Republicans on recent spending proposals – hinting at a budget bill with trillions for social programs that Democrats are ironing out – so they can raise the limit on borrowing on their own.

The Senate GOP leader has pressed Democrats to pass the bill using reconciliation, a maneuver that would allow Democrats to approve the bill without Republican support. Democrats have said this option is cumbersome and would lead to long debates.

But on Thursday, McConnell signaled he still wants the bill done through reconciliation. He said the short-term extension means "there will be no question" that lawmakers will have plenty of time to address the debt limit through reconciliation.

Senate Democrats said Wednesday they would not bend in December to McConnell's demand.

"We're going to raise the debt ceiling and we're going to go on and pass infrastructure," Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said. "We're never going to do it through reconciliation."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Democrats announce deal with GOP to extend debt ceiling