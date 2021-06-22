  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Schumer blasts GOP over voting rights bill: 'A rot at the center of the modern Republican Party'

Chloe Xiang
·Reporter
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In anticipation of the Senate vote Tuesday evening on the For the People Act, a bill intended to expand voting rights and counter restrictive voting laws pushed by GOP lawmakers, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., denounced Republican efforts to stop the legislation from being passed.

In remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday morning, Schumer said, “Donald Trump, fresh off a resounding loss in the 2020 presidential election, cried foul and lied — lied — that the election was stolen from him, like a petulant child.”

Schumer focused on the former president’s role in the politicization of voting rights, which created Republican opposition that had not previously existed. He described how Act 77, the Pennsylvania law that legalized no-excuse mail-in voting, was passed by a Republican majority in the state Legislature in 2019. A year later, due to Trump’s baseless accusations of voter mail fraud, Republican lawmakers promptly proposed repealing the law.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on June 15.
Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., talks to reporters at the Capitol on June 15. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

“There is a rot at the center of the modern Republican Party,” Schumer continued. “Donald Trump’s big lie has spread like a cancer and threatens to envelop one of America’s major political parties. Even worse, it has poisoned our democracy, eroded faith in our elections, which is so detrimental to the future faith people need to have in our democracy. And of course, it became the match that lit a wildfire of Republican voter-suppression laws sweeping across the country. Because of one man’s lie, Republicans are now doing the dastardly act of taking away voting from millions of Americans, making it much harder for them to vote, and many, many will not.”

Schumer launched a similar attack on Trump on Monday, taking to the Senate floor to call him “despicable” for spreading the “big lie” that he did not legitimately lose the 2020 election.

The For the People Act was passed in the House by a Democratic majority in March and now faces unanimous Republican opposition in the Senate. To pass the bill, 10 Republican senators would need to cross party lines to provide the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster and begin debate.

The legislation as it currently stands includes a number of provisions aimed at making it easier for people to vote, such as the expansion of early voting and automatic voter registration for federal elections.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the Senate floor June 21.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has opposed the legislation since it was introduced earlier this year, but said last week that he would support a list of compromise measures, including 15 days of early voting and making Election Day a public holiday. Former President Barack Obama on Monday urged Republicans to back Manchin’s proposal, which he described as “a product of compromise.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has already promised that the Republican senators will not budge. “Democrats have made abundantly clear that the real driving force behind S. 1 is a desire to rig the rules of American elections permanently in Democrats’ favor,” McConnell tweeted, referring to the legislation by its bill number. “That’s why the Senate will give this disastrous proposal no quarter.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Liz Cheney's Unlikely Journey From GOP Royalty to Republican Outcast

    CASPER, Wyo. — Rep. Liz Cheney was holed up in a secure undisclosed location of the Dick Cheney Federal Building, recounting how she got an alarmed phone call from her father on Jan. 6. Cheney, R-Wyo., recalled that she had been preparing to speak on the House floor in support of certifying Joe Biden’s election as president. Dick Cheney, the former vice president and his daughter’s closest political adviser, consulted with her on most days, but this time was calling as a worried parent. He had s

  • Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

    A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Monday the claims in the suit, which alleged that Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr had conspired to violate the rights of protesters last June, were speculative and it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified.

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse defends membership in exclusive beach club: 'A long tradition in Rhode Island'

    Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., one of the most outspoken senators on the issue of systemic racism, was questioned by a local news reporter over the weekend about his family’s longtime membership in a private beach club described as "all white."

  • For the People Act stalls in the Senate by a 50-50 vote

    After falling short of a filibuster-proof majority, the For the People Act failed to pass a vote for debate in the Senate by a 50-50 vote.

  • Foul play suspected in woman's disappearance after groceries found in driveway at Virginia home

    A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Emily Lu’s whereabouts.

  • 'I just fell apart crying heartbreak to you': A murdered journalist's years-long relationship with Osama bin Laden

    Jamal Khashoggi never condoned the slaughter of innocents that marked Osama bin Laden’s later terrorist career. But he never renounced his friendship with bin Laden either. As one colleague says, he remained “conflicted” about the al-Qaida leader until the end of his life.

  • Landmark voting rights bill defeated in Senate despite Democratic unity

    For the People Act fails to overcome filibusterBiden under pressure to advocate for presidential priorityUS politics – live coverage Chuck Schumer, second from left, speaks accompanied by Raphael Warnock, Jeff Merkley and Amy Klobuchar before the vote. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP Joe Biden suffered a significant setback on Tuesday as one of his top priorities, a set of reforms to protect voting rights and shore up American democracy, was defeated in Congress. With Vice-president Kamala Harris pr

  • Biden still has a higher average approval rating than Trump ever did, but warning signs abound

    President Biden continues to hold a higher approval rating than former President Donald Trump ever recorded in office, polls show. But the public's support for the new president appears to be weakening as his agenda has stalled in Congress.

  • First They Lace Up Their Skates. Then They Fight Terrorism.

    KARACHI, Pakistan — Syeda Aiman has learned to shoot while she skates. She isn’t a hockey player, but an officer on a counterterrorism unit in Pakistan. The 20-member unit carries out counterterrorism surveillance and community policing on in-line skates. It also has an equal number of male and female officers. Both facts are rarities in this city of at least 15 million, where the roads are crumbling and nearly every institution is male-dominated. Police officials say the unit, which first appea

  • Sparks coach Derek Fisher slams move to leave Nneka Ogwumike off Olympics roster: ‘We’re pissed’

    "I don't know what else a player has to do."

  • Pressure builds to lift coronavirus restrictions on U.S.-Canada border

    TORONTO - A Florida man takes out ads to call out the U.S. and Canadian governments for failing to lift border restrictions. Lawmakers use salty-ish language. Business owners worry about losing a second lucrative summer season. As restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada land border enter their 16th month this week, pressure is rising on both sides for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden to crack it open - even a little - or to provide something, anything, abo

  • Medicaid enrollment swells during the pandemic, reaching a new high

    The number of Americans relying on Medicaid swelled to an apparent all-time high during the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 74 million Americans covered through the safety-net health insurance, new federal figures show. From February 2020 through January, Medicaid enrollment climbed nationwide by 9.7 million, according to a report based on the most recent available data and expected to be released Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for

  • Obama backs Manchin's voting rights compromise

    Former President Barack Obama put his weight behind Sen. Joe Manchin’s voting rights proposal in Congress, urging Republicans to join with Democrats to pass the legislation.

  • Grand Canyon hiker dies on trail during extreme heat

    The 53-year-old backpacker was found dead in the Grand Canyon on Sunday, when the high reached 115 degrees.

  • Republicans Block Democrats’ Sweeping ‘Voting Rights’ Legislation

    Senate Republicans cast the “For the People Act” as a federal takeover of elections.

  • Job searches haven't jumped in states canceling unemployment benefits early

    Job seekers in the 10 states that canceled federal unemployment programs early haven’t accelerated their online searches for new jobs.

  • Carl Nassib reportedly has top-selling jersey in NFL after coming out as gay

    Carl Nassib has the top-selling jersey at Fanatics after coming out.

  • Trump has ‘zero desire’ to be speaker of House, spokesman says

    Chatter about the most unlikely of political comebacks has spread among Trump supportersUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville, North Carolina, on 5 June 2021. Photograph: Jonathan Drake/Reuters Donald Trump has “zero desire” to be speaker of the House of Representatives, a spokesman said, after the former president discussed the outlandish idea. Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, is the current House speaker. Republicans under the minority lead

  • NY Times Defends Maggie Haberman After Fox News Criticizes Lack of Biden Coverage

    The New York Times on Monday tweeted its support for star political reporter Maggie Haberman after the publication of a Fox News article that criticized her for continuing to report more on Donald Trump than on the Biden administration. “Maggie Haberman is one of the finest journalists of her generation,” Dean Baquet, the paper’s executive editor, said in the statement. “She did outstanding work covering former President Donald Trump, breaking many of the most important stories involving his adm

  • Billie Eilish apologizes for using racial slur in resurfaced video: 'I am appalled and embarrassed'

    "I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word," the 19-year-old singer wrote.