  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Schumer blasts McConnell for not discussing Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe: 'They're like the dog that caught the bus'

Oma Seddiq
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Mitch McConnell
    Mitch McConnell
    American politician
Chuck Schumer; Mitch McConnell
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.Alex Wong/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

  • Schumer ripped into McConnell for not speaking about GOP efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • "It is utterly amazing that Mitch McConnell did not want to say he supports repealing Roe v. Wade," he said.

  • McConnell on Tuesday said his focus is on the leak out of the Supreme Court.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday ripped into Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell after the top Republican avoiding talking about his longtime push to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that granted women the constitutional right to an abortion nearly 50 years ago.

McConnell earlier on Tuesday criticized the release of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court — an unprecedented leak related to a major abortion rights case that's still pending. The top Republican focused his outrage on the nature of the leak, and avoided speaking on the substance of the draft opinion, which would overturn Roe.

"It is utterly amazing that Mitch McConnell did not want to say he supports repealing Roe v. Wade," Schumer said during a press conference. "All he did was talk about the leaks."

"Republicans are spending all their focus on the leak because they don't want to focus on Roe v. Wade. They know they're on the wrong side of history. They know they're on the wrong side of the American people. So they're ducking it and hiding behind this so-called leaks situation," the top Democrat added.

Politico on Monday evening published a bombshell report of a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito. The draft calls Roe "egregiously wrong" and says that it must be "overruled," along with Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a 1992 landmark decision that reaffirmed Roe and established that states cannot impose an "undue burden" on abortion rights. The Supreme Court in a statement on Tuesday morning confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, but stressed that it's not the final opinion. The decision on the case is expected by late June.

During a Senate Republican press conference, McConnell urged reporters to "concentrate on what the news is today," placing his attention on "not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked."

McConnell was a key figure in helping shape the Supreme Court's current 6-3 conservative majority under former President Donald Trump, pushing forward the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. In the abortion-rights case before the Supreme Court, McConnell has signed on to a brief that urges the justices to overturn Roe.

The Kentucky Republican on Tuesday sidestepped a question about whether he takes credit if the Supreme Court overrules Roe.

"I think the story today is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution," McConnell told reporters.

The comments echo several other Republicans' positions, which prioritize the nature of the leak rather than the possibility that the court may toss out abortion rights. Democrats, meanwhile, have excoriated Republicans for tiptoeing around the issue and revamped calls to codify Roe into law.

"They spent a decade, two decades, trying to repeal Roe and now they won't own up to it. They're like the dog who caught the bus," Schumer said Tuesday, before urging voters to turn out in this year's upcoming midterm elections.

"They know they'll pay consequences in the 2022 elections. And their spin-masters are telling them to avoid the subject and they did. Incredible," he added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to Trevor Noah cracking jokes about him at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

    Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded off during a press conference about Trevor Noah’s jabs at him and the state of Florida during the White House Correspondents dinner on Saturday. The Florida governor and possible 2024 presidential candidate who did not attend the dinner said he never would have and had no interest in it. During his monologue, Noah roasted politicians from both parties.

  • Opinion | Alito’s Case for Overturning Roe is Weak for a Reason

    The conservative Supreme Court majority is more focused on politics than law.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

    Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington in a tweet on Tuesday. As part of the agreement, the defendants will pay the District of Columbia a total of $750,000, which will be used to benefit three nonprofit organizations, the settlement paperwork says.

  • Russian Tycoon Criticized Putin's War. Retribution Was Swift.

    Oleg Y. Tinkov was worth more than $9 billion in November, renowned as one of Russia’s few self-made business tycoons after building his fortune outside the energy and minerals industries that were the playgrounds of Russian kleptocracy. Then, last month, Tinkov, the founder of one of Russia’s biggest banks, criticized the war in Ukraine in a post on Instagram. The next day, he said, President Vladimir Putin’s administration contacted his executives and threatened to nationalize his bank if it d

  • Republicans Are Calling the Roe Leak an ‘Insurrection’

    Storm the Capitol in a bid to overturn the election? You're a peaceful protester. Leak a draft ruling to Politico? It's INSURRECTION!

  • Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

    Collins, Murkowski, Manchin, and Sinema weigh in on SCOTUS leak

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Susan Collins Told American Women to Trust Her to Protect Roe. She Lied.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe one person most responsible for the looming loss of abortion rights—aside from the president who appointed three anti-Roe justices—is Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who in October of 2018 became the 50th and deciding vote in the Senate for Brett Kavanaugh. He would not have been confirmed if it weren’t for Collins, who wanted women to believe as she did that he would keep his word to her.He did not.Maybe his fingers were crosse

  • We don’t know who the Roe v. Wade leaker is. But the organized, focused and well-funded Republicans may have just won again

    The bombshell Supreme Court opinion shouldn’t come as a surprise to pro-choice activists, who have seen abortion rights chipped away for years.

  • Susan Collins Dismayed Supreme Court Justice Misled Her On Abortion

    "I do not believe Brett Kavanaugh will overturn Roe v. Wade," the GOP senator, who claims to back abortion rights, said in 2018.

  • Resistance growing in Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine, says General Staff

    The Ukrainian resistance movement isactively growing and developing in areas of Ukraine currently under Russian occupation, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a post on Facebook on May 3.

  • Robin Vos found thousands of deleted emails. The public should ask lawmakers for the records they delete.

    The state’s open records law states that, once a record has been requested, destroying it is illegal.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Trump Lawyers Tried to Hide His Bizarre, Fruity Testimony

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter a transcript leaked last week of former President Donald Trump decrying “very dangerous” fruits he feared protesters might throw at him, Trump’s legal team sprang into action.New emails show that Trump’s lawyers were so bothered by the deposition becoming public that they actually tried to un-make it public.Even after The Daily Beast published a story about Trump expressing bizarre concerns about people hurling “pineapples, tomatoe

  • Biden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is considering limiting his program to relieve student debt to Americans earning less than $125,000, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Fi

  • As Feinstein Declines, Democrats Struggle to Manage an Open Secret

    WASHINGTON — She was once pressed to run for governor of California by President Bill Clinton. She was considered as a running mate to former Vice President Walter Mondale. And after the bitter 2008 Democratic primary, it was in her living room that former Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton met to make peace. These days, however, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing Democratic power broker who has served in the Senate for 30 years, is far from the towering presence she once was on the Ame

  • 'Stench' at the Supreme Court: Politically motivated leak over abortion shatters innocence

    This opinion can change, though the leaker likely didn't expect to coerce justices. No, this leak was directed at Congress and the midterm elections.

  • Stolen dollars, dumb generals – NV reveals conversations of Russian soldiers

    Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched all-out war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Russian army has lost more than 24,000 personnel, while 70,000 were wounded.