Schumer Brags Midterm Results Are ‘Vindication’ for Democrats

Caroline Downey
·2 min read

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the GOP’s electoral flop in the midterms is a “vindication” for Democrats after it was established that his party would retain control of the chamber.

Speaking at a press conference, the two-decade senator said that the party’s slate of “terrific candidates,” popular progressive policies, and the country’s repudiation of “antidemocratic extremist MAGA Republicans” ensured Democrats’ strong performance, The Hill first reported.

Democrats were projected to keep their majority in the Senate after Nevada senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt to retain her seat. Schumer’s role as senate majority leader appears to be safe given the surprise outcomes of the election.

“This election is a victory, a victory and a vindication for Democrats, our agenda and for the American people,” Schumer said.

After anticipating a “red wave” for many months, the GOP was hit with disappointing shortfalls in many major races on Election Day. The balance of power in Congress, which was  expected to flip in the GOP’s favor prior, is likely to remain divided. The GOP’s seat advantage in the House, once supposed to larger, may only be in the single digits.

In swing states like Nevada, Arizona, and New Hampshire, the Democratic front runners faced “very flawed” opponents, most of whom spouted MAGA rhetoric that undermined democracy, Schumer suggested.

“They believe in our democracy and public service, and they’re going to get a lot done in their states in the next six years,” he said.

A number of Trump-endorsed candidates who espoused the former president’s false theories about a “stolen” 2020 election lost their contests Tuesday. Schumer said those individuals “stoked fear and division,” which voters saw through.

Some of them received artificial boosting from Democrats in the primary, as they were seen as easier adversaries to beat in the general election. In some primary races, Democrats launched expensive ad buys supporting the more MAGA candidates over the moderate Republicans.

