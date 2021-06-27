Schumer calls on feds to crack down on illegal gun pipeline to New York City

Federal officials should look at Southeastern states where it’s easy to purchase guns while they are aiming to crack down on shootings in cities like New York, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

The scope of a new Department of Justice “strike force,” aimed at illegal interstate gun-running operations that traffic thousands of firearms into New York City each year, is too narrow, said the New York Democrat and Senate majority leader.

The Biden administration needs to target several other states along the East Coast where it’s much easier to buy guns, Schumer said at a news conference.

“When the states have so little laws and such inability to check, these gun runners buy hundreds of these guns and bring them to New York State,” he said. “The gun runners buy the guns there because they don’t need background checks or anything else. They just sell them, making blood money, to gangs and others in New York.”

He specifically called out Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida as the primary sources of guns flowing into New York and said the Justice Department hasn’t done enough to stop firearm smuggling up Interstate 95, which runs along the entire East Coast.

The Justice Department said in announcing its program last week that it would target gun-trafficking organizations.

“Our firearms trafficking strike forces will investigate and disrupt the networks that channel crime guns into our communities with tragic consequences,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

The program comes amid a spike in gun violence in cities nationwide. The NYPD reported 680 shooting incidents this year through June 20, a 53% increase from the same period last year and a 69% increase from 2019.

“It is good news that the Department of Justice has set up strike forces to come to New York and other cities to deal with the epidemic scourge of gun violence, but DOJ’s plans are insufficient because so many of the guns used in crimes come from other states,” Schumer said. “Just doing it for New York City without dealing with other states is going to allow these types of guns to continue to flow into New York.”

Justice officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

