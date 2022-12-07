Schumer celebrates Warnock victory, 51-seat Senate majority

At a news conference on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer celebrated Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in the Georgia runoff election, which gave Democrats a 51st seat in the Senate.

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: They say, all good things come to those who wait. And this outcome is absolutely worth the wait. After one year, 10 months, and 17 days of the longest 50/50 Senate in history, 51, a slim majority. That is great. And we are so happy about it.

First and foremost, I want to congratulate Raphael Warnock. I spoke to him this morning again on running-- and he'll be up here later today-- on running just a great race, strong, inspiring, unifying, never daunted. I remember calling him the day the vote came in in the general election. And even though he was disappointed that we came close, but not at 50 and he'd have to run again, he said, I'm raring to go. And we're going to win the runoff.

And of course, he did by not half a percent or 1%, but by close to 3%. And it was because he did an amazing thing. He was just a person for who had great faith. He had great strengths. He had great conviction. He had great caring. He's a unique man who has a great future.