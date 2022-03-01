Schumer condemns Vladimir Putin’s ‘brutality and sheer evil’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for American unity on Tuesday in his first-floor speech since Russia invaded Ukraine, and condemned the “brutality and sheer of evil” of President Vladimir Putin’s bloody war on its democratic neighbor.

“Divisions within the United States or amongst our allies will only strengthen Vladimir Putin, and strengthen his resolve,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned as Russia escalated its attacks despite global condemnation and unprecedented Western sanctions. “We must be united in this moment.”

Schumer is working to fulfill a White House request for $6.4 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a nation of 44 million people that has staged a resolute defense against Russian aggression. Schumer expects bipartisan support, said his spokesman, Angelo Roefaro.

But in his appeal in the Senate, Schumer sought to shore up cross-aisle support for Ukraine, invoking the bipartisan reaction that followed the Sept. 11 attacks two decades ago.

“Americans banded together, Democrat and Republican, to defend our nation and our democracy,” Schumer said. “Today, as democracy faces its greatest crisis in Europe since the end of the Cold War, we must likewise band together in support of our friends in Ukraine.”

He urged Republicans as well as Democrats to work with Senate leadership and the Biden administration to “stay unified with a strong aid package.”

And he praised President Biden, whose predictions last month about the Russian assault of Ukraine proved prescient, and who worked closely with America’s European allies to line up sanctions of Russia.

“Our unity has precisely been our greatest asset in resisting Putin’s aggression — from unity amongst the American people, in solidarity with Ukraine, to America’s unity with our European allies,” Schumer said.

Schumer made his appeal as the Russian invasion, which is apparently several days behind schedule, took an even darker tenor on its sixth day.

The main square of Kharkiv, a Ukrainian metropolis of more than 1 million people, was decimated by a deadly missile strike on Tuesday morning. And in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, Russian strikes damaged a 1,263-foot-tall TV tower and a Holocaust memorial, according to authorities.

“Russian forces are evidently starting to engage in siege tactics,” Schumer said. “Civilian casualties, tragically, are mounting.”