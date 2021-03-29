Schumer Eyes a Third Spending Bill This Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Rainey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The general assumption in Washington has been that Democrats could potentially move two substantial economic packages this year using budget reconciliation, the legislative maneuver that allows the Senate to avoid the filibuster and pass legislation with a simple majority. But according to a report in Politico Playbook Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) thinks he may have found a way to pass a third budget bill this year, giving Democrats one more opportunity to “go big” on the kind of investments they want to make in infrastructure, green energy and the social safety net, without worrying about Republican opposition.

In addition to spending packages for fiscal year 2021 – passed earlier this as the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan – and fiscal year 2022, which begins in October, Schumer believes he may be able to unlock a third budget bill this year by taking advantage of some arcane language in the Congressional Budget Act of 1974.

What it says: Section 304 of the Budget Act states: “At any time after the concurrent resolution on the budget for a fiscal year has been agreed to pursuant to section 301, and before the end of such fiscal year, the two Houses may adopt a concurrent resolution on the budget which revises or reaffirms the concurrent resolution on the budget for such fiscal year most recently agreed to.”

What it means (maybe): Schumer’s staff has reportedly presented a case to the Senate parliamentarian that the language allows lawmakers to revise the existing budget bill for 2021 and send a new set of instructions relating to spending, revenue and the public debt – effectively creating at least one more spending package that can be passed via reconciliation this year.

The bottom line: There’s been no decision yet on the legality of the move, and Schumer hasn’t yet determined his strategy, but if it works, it could open the door for Democrats to pass another round of significant changes in spending and taxation this year.

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • Chuck Schumer Tries To Squeeze Extra Juice From Reconciliation Process

    Democrats believe they can pass additional spending bills this year with a simple majority -- an argument that needs to persuade the Senate parliamentarian.

  • Chuck Schumer floats 'magical parliamentary trick' to give Democrats more 51-vote victories

    A few key Senate Democrats don't appear willing to end the legislative filibuster, leaving most of President Biden's legislative priorities at the far edge of probability. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks he may have found "a magical parliamentary trick" to get Democrats at least one more legislative win in the 50-50 Senate, Politico reports. It involves budget reconciliation and an obscure section of the 1974 Congressional Budget Act. "If you know one thing about the arcane subject of budget reconciliation, it's that it can be used to pass legislation through the Senate with just 51 votes," and "if you know two things, it's the simple majority rule and that reconciliation can be used only once every fiscal year," Politico explains. Democrats passed their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the unused fiscal 2021 budget, meaning they can use reconciliation one more time this year, with the 2022 budget. But if the Senate parliamentarian agrees with Schumer's interpretation of Section 304 of the 1974 budget law, Democrats can amend last year's budget to pass more legislation through reconciliation. "It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up," Axios reports, but it would add at least one more shot at sidestepping the filibuster this year alone. "No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide told Axios. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden's Build Back Better agenda." If Democrats do pursue the Section 304 strategy, "the Senate parliamentarian will once again be the most powerful person in Washington," Politico reports. "It goes without saying that this is a bizarre way to govern. Nobody would design a system like this, where to pass even popular legislation senators seek to game a rickety budgeting process and the most important Hill staffers are now the experts on these arcane rules devised in 1974 for the purpose of deficit reduction." You can read the relevant portion of Section 304 at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksMyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'Watch an Egyptian boat crew celebrate wildly after they helped free Suez Canal ship

  • 3 Top-Ranked Mid-Cap Growth Funds for Magnificent Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

  • UK agency: Vaccination rates lowest among older Black people

    New figures from Britain's statistics agency showed Monday that older people from Black African backgrounds are more than seven times as likely as white Britons to have not received a coronavirus vaccine. The Office for National Statistics said Monday that among people 70 years old or older, the lowest vaccination rates were seen among people identifying as Black African, at 58.8%, and Black Caribbean, at 68.7%. The vaccination rate among Bangladeshis was 72.7% and for Pakistanis it was 74%.

  • Death of Salvadoran woman after police arrest in Mexico sparks outrage

    A widely circulated video shows police actions reminiscent of those used on George Floyd in Minneapolis.

  • Lindsey Graham says he owns AR-15 for protection

    "If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last one that the gang will come to, because I can defend myself," Graham said.

  • Easter tree sales are up by 977% - why are they so popular?

    Forget Christmas trees, Easter trees are the new seasonal decoration to know.

  • Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

    Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. Victoria Esperanza Salazar let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her.

  • Home Tour: For $58 Million, This Renovated 1938 LA Estate Brings Regal Elegance to SoCal Living

    The historic residence sits on two acres of private land.

  • CDC director fears 'impending doom' with COVID surge

    "We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope. But right now, I'm scared," Walensky said. Biden administration officials pleaded with Americans to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 amid an increase in cases across the country.

  • Police: 'No idea' why man shot 5 people before killing self

    Investigators have “no idea” why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday. A gun that Joshua Green, 27, used in Sunday's deadly shooting spree was registered to him and had been legally purchased in 2020, according to Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis. Police believe Green killed his parents — Douglas Green, 58, and Olivia Green, 62 — at their Baltimore County home before he drove over to a Royal Farms store in Essex just before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

  • Traffic snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County after deadly crash

    Traffic is snarled on Highway 12 in Sacramento County on Sunday after a deadly crash, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road, officials said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Navalny says he's facing solitary confinement "close to torture"

    Russian opposition leader says he's been reprimanded for a series of minor infractions, including getting up 10 minutes too early, at a notorious prison camp.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is at risk of solitary confinement

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he could be locked up in solitary confinement after being accused of numerous minor infractions, and posted the first picture on Monday of himself from prison, a grainy image showing his head had been shaven. The fate of Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is in focus after he said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that his appeal for treatment for acute back and leg pain had been ignored. More than 20 medical professionals on Sunday published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old opposition politician get proper care.

  • Biden Official Asked GOP Senators to Delete Photos of Border Facilities, Senator Says

    Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” Braun said, adding that Border Patrol instructed them not to take photos, though “they were telling us that because they had to.” Braun visited the facility, which is at 700 percent capacity, with a group of 18 other Republican lawmakers. Photos reveal children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. The Indiana Republican told the paper that the group ran into so-called “coyotes,” who guide migrants across the border for money, during a stop at the edge of the Rio Grande with border agents. “All of a sudden to hear from the other side of the river taunting from the smugglers and coyotes, most of it in Spanish, telling the border guards that whatever you do, we’re coming,” Braun said. “That kind of hit home in such an anecdotal way because it is one story that kind of is a metaphor for what’s happening all up and down the border. After the visit, Braun wrote a letter to the president urging him to visit the border himself. “The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues,” Braun wrote. “Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation. The lawmakers’ visit comes amid a worsening crisis at the border as officials struggle to keep up with an influx of migrants — especially unaccompanied minors — at the border. As of Thursday, there were more than 18,000 unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody. The increase has caused delays at processing centers that are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours.

  • Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo storms off pitch after being denied clear winner for Portugal

    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo stormed off the pitch and threw his armband to the floor after being denied an added-time winner in their World Cup qualifying 2-2 draw against Serbia. The Juventus forward thought he had scored at the death as although his angled shot was cleared by defender Stefan Mitrovic, television replays appeared to show the ball crossing the line. However, with no goal-line technology or VAR available in Belgrade his effort was not allowed. A furious Ronaldo was booked for protesting before marching off down the tunnel at the final whistle and hurling away his captain's armband in disgust.

  • Inside Number One Observatory Circle, the often overlooked but stunning residence where Vice President Kamala Harris will live

    Kamala Harris has been VP for two months, but she still hasn't moved to her new home which has a pool, jogging track, and possibly a bunker.

  • Bruins announcer Jack Edwards loses his mind over non-call vs. Devils

    NESN's Jack Edwards is known for his affection toward the Boston Bruins but few could blame him Sunday night against the New Jersey Devils.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris is still between homes

    After more than two months in office, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff have still not moved into the private, vice presidential residence, as it is still undergoing renovations, per a report by CNN. Administration officials who spoke to CNN admit they are unsure about why the second couple’s move is being prolonged, but one thing’s for sure — the vice president is frustrated. Harris and Emhoff, a Georgetown Law professor, are temporarily residing at Blair House, the President’s official guest quarters, located just across the street from the White House on Pennsylvania Ave. Blair House also housed President Joe Biden before his inauguration, per CNN.

  • Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time.’ How will Panthers replace their top defenseman?

    A look at the possible trades and lineup changes the Florida Panthers could make to replace defenseman Aaron Ekblad.