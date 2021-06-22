Schumer says GOP 'afraid' to debate voting reform bill as Manchin sticks with Democrats

Tim O'Donnell, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Chuck Schumer.
Chuck Schumer. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that Republican senators will block a debate on Democrats' election reform to prevent a "partisan power grab," but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) thinks his GOP colleagues are just scared.

The GOP, Schumer said Tuesday, doesn't "even want to debate it because they're afraid. They want to deny the right to vote, make it harder to vote for so many Americans, and they don't even want to talk about it. They want to sweep it under the rug and hope Americans don't hear about it."

Schumer was likely glad to hear that his words didn't apply to a member of his own party, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Manchin opposes the Senate's bill as it stands, but he does support several voting reform measures and announced Tuesday that he'll stick with his fellow Democrats for now by voting to move the process forward, even though he can't change the outcome.

  • Obama backs Manchin's voting rights compromise

    Former President Barack Obama put his weight behind Sen. Joe Manchin’s voting rights proposal in Congress, urging Republicans to join with Democrats to pass the legislation.

  • Senate Dems secure unity on advancing election reform before GOP blocks it

    Senate Republicans plan to block the bill Tuesday evening, which Democrats have characterized as essential to pass before the 2022 midterms.

  • Schumer says there is a ‘rot at the center’ of the Republican Party

    While making a speech to advance the For the People Act in the Senate on Tuesday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said there is a “rot at the center of the modern Republican Party” over efforts to restrict voting after former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Schumer blasts GOP-led voting restrictions, says 'legislatures are making it easier to own a gun than to vote'

    "There is a rot - a rot at the center of the modern Republican Party," Schumer said, hours before the Senate considers an elections-reform bill.

  • Biden under pressure to act as landmark voting rights bill faces Senate defeat

    For the People Act certain to face united Republican frontKey presidential priority inspires new calls to end filibusterUS politics – live coverage Joe Biden regards the near 900-page overhaul of voting and election law a ‘cause’, according to the White House but some suggest he has not done enough to rally support. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Joe Biden was facing a huge setback on Tuesday as one of his top priorities, a set of reforms to protect voting rights and shore up American democra

