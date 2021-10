Motley Fool

Shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) fell by 16.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as heavy demand for firearms and ammunition seemed to ease up. Raw FBI data shows criminal background checks on potential gun buyers through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) fell by 13% in August and were down by another 9% in September compared to the same months last year. Although the direction of the statistics might seem to suggest guns and ammo sales are declining, that's actually not the case.