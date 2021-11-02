U.S. Senate leader Schumer 'hopeful' on drug pricing deal Tuesday

U.S. Senate Democrats hold weekly policy lunch at U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he was "hopeful" congressional Democrats and the White House would reach an agreement on a plan to lower prescription drug prices "as early as today."

"I've been working night and day with my colleagues in both chambers and the White House to make progress on lowering costs of prescription drugs. I'm very hopeful there will be in agreement as early as today that will include landmark reforms sought by the American people and the Democratic party for decades," Schumer said.

“For the first time, Medicare will be empowered to negotiate prescription drug prices ... There will be an annual cap on out of pocket costs, a new monthly cap on the price of insulin, and an ‘inflation’ rebate policy to protect consumers from egregious annual increases in prices," Schumer said, adding "These policies are common sense and overwhelmingly supported by the American people."

Democrats have been trying to wrap up negotiations on a proposal on social spending and climate change that is the centerpiece of President Joe Biden's agenda.

Biden last week unveiled a $1.75 trillion proposal that would offer free preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, expand home care for the elderly and provide tax credits for companies investing in clean energy sources.

But the package was half the size of Biden's previous $3.5 trillion goal, after scrapping some priorities like new paid family leave benefits and some key climate control provisions.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats may narrow prescription drug reforms

    Democrats are trying to revive their efforts to lower prescription drug prices through Medicare negotiation.State of play: President Biden's framework for Democrats' reconciliation bill notably excluded any major prescription drug price reforms.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Democrats have since been trying to find a compromise that would still allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices, but within parameters that moderates could support.What's locked in:

  • Joe Manchin seeks 'greater clarity' on Biden's $1.75 trillion social-spending plan, while refusing to provide clarity on his endgame

    The senator from West Virginia, who said he wouldn't negotiate in public, took his negotiations public for seven minutes at a Monday press conference.

  • Tussling Dems tumble toward deal on Biden's economic plans

    Though its final shape is still being negotiated, Biden bowed to Democrats' handful of stubborn moderates demanding that he cut his 10-year, $3.5 trillion package of social and environment programs in half. After months of bargaining, the party’s increasingly powerful progressives have largely decided to back an outline of that now diminished plan, though they're still fighting to preserve some programs.

  • Germany: Merkel's party to choose new leader by late January

    Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party is turning to a ballot of its entire membership to choose a new leader after crashing to defeat and its worst-ever national election result in September. It will be the first time that the Christian Democratic Union has had its roughly 400,000-strong membership vote on who leads the party. Outgoing leader Armin Laschet said Tuesday that it is “a good way to achieve a new beginning for the CDU.”

  • Virginia Upset Brewing? McAuliffe Missteps Give Youngkin an Opening in Election Day’s Marquee Race

    All eyes are on Virginia this election day as a last-minute surge in the polls for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has his party hoping for an upset -- and his rival scrambling to avoid one.

  • Biden critics fiddle over 'human infrastructure' while inflation burns through our pockets

    Filling up is a pain in the gas. But higher prices mean nothing to fat cats who have seen their wealth soar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • NASCAR TV Schedule: Nov. 1-7, 2021

    Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule. Note: All times are ET. MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App Monday, Nov. 1 6 p.m., NASCAR […]

  • Biden unveils sweeping new U.S. methane emission rules at COP26 climate summit

    Biden unveils sweeping new U.S. methane emission rules at COP26 climate summit

  • The Child Tax Credit Was a Lifeline to My Special-Needs Sons. Congress Must Extend It.

    The pandemic has brought to light a harsh reality that many who have endured poverty, especially with children, already knew: our current systems fail those who find themselves in difficult economic circumstances. People fall through the cracks, and families with children are often hit the hardest. On July 15 of this year, a miracle occurred for many families: the IRS disbursed the first payments of the expanded monthly Child Tax Credit.

  • The Latest on the $1T Infrastructure Bill

    Various U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers have said they will vote on both the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the primarily Democrat-led Build Back Better Act this week. CoinDesk's Nikhilesh De discusses the top regulatory events he's continuing to monitor and the implications for the crypto community.

  • 3 reasons Brett Kavanaugh is the justice to watch in Texas abortion law hearings

    3 reasons Brett Kavanaugh is the justice to watch in Texas abortion law hearings

  • Tampa General Hospital | Morning Blend

    Tampa General Hospital

  • CFP rankings set scope of race, show benefits of expansion

    Both the CFP selection committee, charged with rankings teams, and the management committee, responsible for putting together a format to determine a national champion, will be in North Texas this week. The management committee, comprised of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director, is scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday as it tries to hammer out the future structure of the CFP.

  • Tim Scott says "of course" he'd support a Trump 2024 run

    Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) told an audience at a South Carolina Republican conference that he'd "of course" support former President Trump if he ran again in 2024, the Post and Courier reports.Why it matters: Scott is the only Black Republican in the Senate, and is viewed as a rising star in the GOP, with the backing of both pro-Trump Republicans as well more moderate members. He's been seen by some as a potential 2024 candidate.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Supreme Court Justices Have Big Problems With How Texas Went About Trying To Ban Abortion

    The Supreme Court seemed open to letting abortion providers go ahead with a challenge to SB 8. The fate of the Justice Department’s case is less clear.View Entire Post ›

  • Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races

    Both Democrats and Republicans brought out their heavy hitters in the runup to the special congressional election in central Ohio, as the parties sought to boost turnout in one of three off-year contests on the ballot Tuesday. President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence swung into action to help their parties' candidates in the race for Ohio's 15th Congressional District, a seat vacated by Republican Steve Stivers in May, when he left to lead the state Chamber of Commerce. Pence stumped Saturday for Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey, endorsed by former President Donald Trump and favored in the GOP-learning district.

  • Sudan leaders' whereabouts unknown after coup: lawyer

    A Sudanese lawyer representing civilian leaders detained in the country's military coup last week said Monday their whereabouts is unknown and that they are in a "dangerous legal situation".

  • John Oliver Criticizes Fox News’ Coverage of Homelessness: ‘Alarmism Is Their Whole Thing’ (Video)

    "Last Week Tonight" host urges a change in perception of unhoused people

  • Some disruptors at Des Moines City Council meetings face consequences

    City and school board meetings across the Des Moines metro have seen disruptions and threats recently, but consequences vary by location.What's happening: Des Moines has pursued violations against at least four people at recent City Council meetings, court records show.But there haven't been any arrests or trespass warnings stemming from unruly behavior at Ankeny School Board meetings, school and police officials told Axios last week.Why it matters: Going after disruptors can be legally tricky.

  • Election Day arrives for high-stakes Virginia governor's race

    Election Day is the final day for Virginians to cast a vote for governor for either former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe or first-time candidate Republican Glenn Youngkin. More than 1.1 million Virginians have cast early ballots. Stephen Farnsworth, a professor of political science and international affairs at the University of Mary Washington, breaks down the latest.