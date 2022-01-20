Schumer: 'We made progress' on voting bill, filibuster rules

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview Thursday that Democrats “made progress” toward changing the Senate's filibuster rules to advance sweeping voting legislation, despite the dramatic collapse of the package that his party says is central to protecting democracy.

From his office overlooking the National Mall with portraits of the Roosevelts above his desk — Franklin D. on one side, Theodore on the other — Schumer took stock of what was widely seen as a striking setback for President Joe Biden on his first anniversary in office as the Democrats’ signature voting bill unraveled.

“If the choice was to go forward or not go forward, we’re much better off having gone forward,” Schumer told The Associated Press.

The legislation has been one of the party’s top priorities in Congress since Democrats gained control of both houses and the White House, bringing unified party power to Washington.

The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act is seen by party leaders and civil rights advocates as essential to protecting the right to vote as Republican-led states nationwide put in place laws that will make it more difficult for Black Americans and others to cast ballots. States are curbing early voting and mail-in ballots, both popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, and requiring various types of voter identification, among other changes.

Schumer, a Democrat from New York in his first term as majority leader, has been under enormous pressure to deliver the voting package as it languished in Congress, an uphill struggle in the evenly split Senate that by many accounts appeared doomed to fail.

He didn't have the votes to overcome a Republican filibuster, as all 50 GOP senators lined up against the package, criticizing it as federal overreach into state-run elections.

Then the bill was dealt a devastating blow when two Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, refused to change the party’s rules in this one case to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold and allow passage with a simple majority.

But Schumer, who has been reading a biography of former President Ulysses S. Grant, defended his decision to pursue this week’s vote, framing it as part of the long arc of the nation’s civil rights struggles that continue to this day.

“He showed me how, you know, the right to vote is essential,” Schumer said.

Schumer pointed to the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who was left beaten and bloody as a young man marching for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, and the persistence of Black Americans and others to keep pressing to secure equal access to the ballot.

“Look at the civil rights movement,” he said.

It took several sessions of Congress before civil rights and voting rights legislation would ultimately be signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

“I mean, you got to pursue things and you got to put people on the record,” Schumer said. “Our job is to vote.”

After the legislation collapsed late Wednesday, Biden said he was “profoundly disappointed” by the outcome.

But the president also said he was not deterred and would explore all options to protect the vote.

Not long ago, a number of Democratic senators — many still in office —- signed onto a 2017 letter opposing filibuster changes. During the Senate debate, several of them rose to explain why they were willing to change course for this bill.

In the end, all but Manchin and Sinema were ready to adjust the rules to pass the voting bill.

“We made progress,” Schumer said. “It’s amazing to me that our caucus — 48 people — said change the rules.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Voting bills and bid to change Senate rules fail

    Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed late Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster. (Jan. 20)

  • Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

    Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome Wednesday night was a stinging defeat for President Joe Biden and his party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office. Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade holdout senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to change the Senate procedures on this one bill and allow a simple majority to advance it.

  • Pelosi: We Need to Downsize Build Back Better

    Echoing President Joe Biden’s suggestion at a press conference Wednesday that Democrats’ Build Back Better bill may need to be reduced in size and scope if it’s going to have any hope of moving forward, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Thursday that in her view the spending plan needs to be slimmed down and perhaps even renamed. While quibbling with Biden’s assessment that the bill may need to be broken into “big chunks” that can pass separately, Pelosi agreed that the effort needs to be s

  • Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

    Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden. Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden's visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.

  • Democratic Senate candidates unite around reforming the filibuster

    With the debate over the legislative filibuster raging in Washington, both Democratic Senate challengers and incumbents facing tough reelection efforts are supporting changing the rule.

  • Biden, Schumer respond to major setback after filibuster vote fails in Senate

    President Biden and Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, took to Twitter late Wednesday to express their disappointment after the Senate failed to pass two major election bills—which was all but certain.

  • Senate Ethics Committee recommends Sen. Katrina Robinson's expulsion, will go before Senate vote

    Sen. Katrina Robinson had asked for a delay until her attorney could be present, given sentencing is pending in her federal criminal case.

  • McCarthy open to Electoral Count Act reform

    The House GOP leader joins Mitch McConnell in indicating openness to changing a 135-year-old law leveraged by Donald Trump allies.

  • Bernie Sanders alumni are leading the effort to replace Kyrsten Sinema, and just got a boost from their old boss

    Scattered among at least three different efforts to primary Sinema in Arizona are several notable Sanders supporters and campaign veterans.

  • Alaska governor: Work with Murkowski endures after Trump nod

    Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he doesn't see his acceptance of former President Donald Trump's endorsement as hurting his relationship with the state's senior U.S. senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial last year and whose reelection bid Trump has vowed to fight. Trump last month praised Dunleavy as a “strong and consistent conservative” and offered his endorsement, provided that Dunleavy does not endorse Murkowski.

  • Senate ethics committee recommends expelling Memphis Sen. Katrina Robinson

    Tennessee's Senate Ethics Committee recommended expelling a Memphis lawmaker who has been convicted of wire fraud.

  • Sharpton reacts as Senate fails to pass voting bill

    Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton Thursday told the Associated Press he had 'a mixture of disappointment and anger' when he heard that the voting rights bill failed to pass in the Senate. (Jan. 20)

  • Sen. Warner: ‘I wish’ Manchin & Sinema would support ‘very targeted’ rules change

    Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the voting rights legislation expected to fail both the Senate vote and the Democrats’ filibuster rule change vote, proposed as an alternative route to pass the bills without Republican votes. Sen. Warner says that he wishes Senators Manchin and Sinema would go along with what he calls “a very targeted change” to advance the bills.

  • Conservatives hostile to Florida transplants from blue states

    Conservatives seem inclined to slam the door on visitors, especially those with different political views.

  • The first big tech antitrust bill lumbers toward reality

    A major Senate bill that would prevent tech companies from giving preference to their own products and services just passed a significant hurdle in Congress, bringing it one step closer to becoming law. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted today on the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, moving the prominent antitrust bill toward a vote before the full Senate. The bill passed its committee vote 16-6 Thursday, with five Republicans joining Senate Democrats to press forward with the legislation.

  • Biden clarifies Ukraine comment that caused uproar: Russian troops crossing border would be 'invasion'

    President Biden took time at the beginning of a meeting with his infrastructure task force Thursday to walk back comments he made about Russia at his Wednesday press conference.

  • Driver kills man, injures deputy in Southern California parking lot: sheriff

    Los Angeles County authorities say a deputy detained the man after a fight between the two people, after which the woman drove into the man and deputy. She then fled and led a short pursuit.

  • Pelosi: Build Back Better may need to be 'more limited,' renamed

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) conceded Thursday that to revive President Biden's stalled Build Back Better package, Democrats may need to rebrand and scale back the massive climate and social spending package.Biden, in a marathon news conference a day earlier, had suggested that the House-passed Build Back Better Act may need to be broken up into "chunks" and then pieced back together to see what could win support from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va...

  • Alabama football coach Nick Saban urges Manchin to pass voting rights bill but punts on filibuster change

    University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and NBA icon Jerry West joined three fellow sports personalities native to West Virginia to pen a letter to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., urging him to help push voting rights legislation in the Senate without asking him to allow a rule change that would be necessary to ensure the bill's passage. On Tuesday evening, Manchin pointed out on C-SPAN that the version of the letter made public this week was missing a key footnote in which Saban indicates his objection to eliminating the filibuster while the other signatories take no position on it.

  • Woman refuses mask on flight to London. So, the pilot took her back to Florida

    An American Airlines flight from Miami to London this week turned around and headed back to the U.S. after a passenger refused to wear a face mask.