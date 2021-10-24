Schumer, Manchin in talks at Biden's Delaware home on infrastructure -White House

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin were in talks with President Joe Biden at his home in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats scrambled to reach agreement on social spending legislation, a White House official said.

A source familiar with the matter did not give details or say whether they were closer to agreeing on a framework of $2 trillion or less that will allow the House of Representatives to move forward next week on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden's larger "Build Back Better" social package.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday that Democrats are closing in on a deal on Biden's social and climate-change agenda by narrowing their differences over healthcare and other issues.

Biden planned two host the two senators at his home for breakfast and to continue discussions on the proposed legislation, the White House official said.

Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held up Biden's domestic agenda, with progressive Democrats in the House refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change.

Moderate Democrats, most notably Manchin and Senator Kyrsten Sinema, had objected to the original $3.5 trillion price tag and some provisions of the latter bill. Republicans oppose the measure, but 19 in the Senate voted in support of the infrastructure legislation.

Pelosi said on Friday there were only a few outstanding issues on the legislation's healthcare provisions and that decisions also remained on which revenue provisions to include.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Jarrett Renshaw, Doina Chiacu; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • [NFA] U.S. Democrats narrow differences on Biden's agenda

    Democrats are closing in on a deal on U.S. President Joe Biden’s social and climate-change agenda. Congressional Democrats and the White House hope an agreement on a framework of $2 trillion or less will enable the House to advance a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and set the stage for passage of Biden’s larger “Build Back Better” social package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday Democrats have agreed on more than 90% of the issues. She said decisions remained on the legislation’s healthcare provisions and which revenue provisions to include. Also voicing optimism: Vice President Kamala Harris. “I'm confident that we will reach a deal, but these details have to be worked out and, you know, I think the American people should feel some sense of relief that people who are in a position to make this deal, are paying attention to details, and are getting into the nitty gritty.”Disagreements over the scale of the larger package have held up Biden's domestic agenda. Progressive House Democrats are refusing to vote for the infrastructure bill, which has already been passed by the Senate, until a deal is reached on social programs and climate change. And over in the Senate, moderate Democrat Krysten Sinema is balking at raising tax rates for the rich and corporations. In an attempt to get her support, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden is floating a “billionaires income tax” proposal to help offset the cost of the Biden plan. That plan aims to clamp down on loopholes billionaires use to avoid or significantly lower their tax payments. A source said Biden is “favorably disposed” towards that tax.

  • Explainer-Could Biden steer the U.S. Senate into changing the filibuster?

    U.S. President Joe Biden has sounded increasingly open over the past month to changing the Senate's filibuster tradition to bypass a Republican roadblock that has imperiled key aspects of the Democratic agenda. After long opposing change, Biden, who spent 36 years in the Senate, said on Thursday the chamber should "fundamentally alter" the long-standing process requiring 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation, which Republicans have used to block voting-rights bills and which brought the country perilously close to a crippling debt default earlier this month. Democrats could use their razor-thin Senate majority to eliminate or change the rule, though it would require the agreement of all of their members, including moderates Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who have voiced objections.

  • Biden to meet with Schumer and Manchin in Delaware

    Democrats are working to reach consensus on a framework for Mr. Biden's domestic policy agenda.

  • 'We know terrible things can happen': Cuba opposition leader vows national march

    In Cuba, opposition leader and artist Yunior García said they're holding a protest on Nov. 14 despite the government's warnings against it.

  • Why Ron Wyden Is Still Optimistic About Prescription Drug Legislation

    A deal on prescription drugs may be closer than it seems, although the big question is what would be in it.

  • GOP uses voters to push election reforms in unlikely states

    Republicans have succeeded this year in passing a range of voting restrictions in states they control politically, from Georgia to Iowa to Texas. Republicans in at least four states where Democrats control the governor's office, the legislature or both — California, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania — are pursuing statewide ballot initiatives or veto-proof proposals to enact voter ID restrictions and other changes to election law. In another state, Nebraska, Republicans control the governor's office and have a majority in the single-house legislature, but are pushing a voter ID ballot measure because they have been unable to get enough lawmakers on board.

  • Obama stumps for McAuliffe, urges Virginians not "to go back to the chaos" of Trump years

    Former President Barack Obama framed a Nov. 2 gubernatorial race as a bellwether for the Democratic Party and the country, telling a crowd at a campaign event for Terry McAuliffe on Saturday that "I believe you, right here in Virginia, are going to show the rest of the country and the world that we're not going to indulge in our worst instincts."Why it matters: With just over a week to go before Election Day in the Commonwealth, McAuliffe is bringing out the big guns. The 44th president appeared

  • Democrats Turn to Tax on Billionaires to Fund Spending Plan

    Democratic leaders are projecting optimism that they be able to reach a deal on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda soon, though they aren’t there yet — and they’re still scrambling to work out how to pay for it. “I do think I’ll get a deal,” Biden said at a CNN town hall event Thursday night, adding that negotiations were down to four or five outstanding issues. “I think we can get there,” he said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) echoed that Friday after a morning meeting with the president

  • Platte Institute: Nebraska's revenue increases means tax cuts are warranted

    The good times continue to roll for Nebraska's tax revenue.

  • Minnesota politician backs fundraiser for alleged Capitol attackers

    Republican state senator Mark Koran encourages donations to family after four members charged in 6 January riot Donald Trump supporters take over stands set up for the presidential inauguration on 6 January. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images A Minnesota politician has promoted a fundraiser for several constituents who are charged with participation in the deadly 6 January attack on the US Capitol, saying they come from a “good family”. The Republican state senator Mark Koran, who rep

  • China says it must consider food and energy security when curbing emissions

    China's cabinet on Sunday outlined measures to achieve its goals of reaching peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060 but said food and energy security must be considered amid those efforts. The statement came as severe energy shortages in China threaten to overshadow Beijing's efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, just as countries prepare for a new round of climate talks in Glasgow starting on Oct. 31. China should "manage the relationship between pollution reduction and carbon reduction and energy security, industrial supply chain security, food security and normal life of the people," said a cabinet document published by official media Xinhua.

  • Sen. Bernie Sanders said expansions to medicare are 'not coming out' of spending bill, contradicting Biden

    "It's what the American people want. It's not coming out," Senator Bernie Sanders said in a tweet on Saturday.

  • Obama fires up Virginia crowd for governor's race he calls a U.S. "turning point"

    RICHMOND, Va. (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Barack Obama urged Virginians to re-elect Terry McAuliffe as governor at a rally on Saturday, emphasizing the race's significance as an indicator of the country's political direction and a reflection of its values. Obama and McAuliffe, who served as the state's governor from 2014 to 2018, spoke before a cheering crowd at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond with just 10 days to go before the closely watched, tight Nov. 2 election. Obama told the crowd the Virginia election represented a national "turning point," where Americans could either become more embattled in the divisive politics that characterized Republican Donald Trump's presidency and which culminated in an attack by Trump's supporters on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, or "pull together" to "solve big problems."

  • In the Miami mayor’s race, none of the choices is good. But Miami has to pick anyway | Editorial

    Miami is not an easy city to govern. It needs a leader who can help map out a future that includes everyone in the city, not just the well-off.

  • COP Aims to End Coal, But the World Is Still Addicted

    (Bloomberg) -- Never in human history has a ton of coal cost more. Governments and utilities across the globe are willing to pay record sums to literally keep the lights on. That's the bruising reality that global leaders must face at the high-stakes climate talks in Glasgow this month as hopes fade for a deal to end the world’s reliance on the dirtiest fuel.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billi

  • Democrats target billionaires to pay for Biden's social spending

    After failing to get a deal on other planned tax increases, key Senate Democrats are pivoting to a billionaires' income tax to pay for President Biden's social spending.The big picture: No advanced economy has attempted anything similar on such a scale.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The approach could face constitutional challenges and logistical ones.The details: Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) next week will unveil a tax on the unrealized cap

  • SNL Video: Jason Sudeikis Is the Ghost of Biden Past in Cold Open

    Oh, what a difference eight years makes. Jason Sudeikis hosted Saturday Night Live this week for the first time since his 10-year run (including two as a writer), and he brought with him his signature take on then-Vice President Joe Biden to haunt now-President Biden (played by new cast member James Austin Johnson). The sketch […]

  • WSJ Opinion: The Mess at the Border Is Setting Records

    Journal Editorial Report: Does Joe Biden even have a border policy? Image: Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images

  • Arrest made in shooting that left 1 dead near Cary apartment

    A Cary man was arrested in Raleigh in connection with a shooting that left one person dead near a Cary apartment complex.

  • Democrats ‘aim’ to bring votes on infrastructure and reconciliation bills next week

    House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that Democrats will aim to bring votes on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping social programs package in the House next week.