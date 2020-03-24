Senate appears close to deal on massive coronavirus bill

Washington — The Senate appears to be inching closer to a deal on a massive stimulus bill to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic after several rounds of negotiations between Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats and Republicans are "very close" to a deal and he hopes to move forward on Tuesday.

"We're on the 5-yard line," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Today we can make all of the Washington drama fade away. If we act today, what Americans will remember and what history will record is that the Senate did the right thing."

Speaking soon after from the floor, Schumer said he had a "very productive meeting" with Mnuchin and other White House officials, and said the two sides were close to reaching an agreement.

"Last night I thought we were on the 5-yard line. Right now, we're on the 2," Schumer said.

Democratic senators blocked a bill crafted by McConnell for a second time on Monday, arguing it didn't do enough to help workers affected by the crisis, lacks necessary oversight of a fund for corporations and doesn't include enough support for state and local governments.

"I'm very confident that this morning there will be a final deal between Senator Schumer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin. They have been negotiating all night," Democratic Senator Chris Coons told reporters Tuesday morning. "It's gone from a large list of unresolved issues to a short list of unresolved issues on the three biggest faults with the bill that caused the Democratic caucus to vote against it on Sunday."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who introduced her own $2.5 trillion stimulus package Monday, likewise said she was hopeful that both chambers could come to an agreement.

"I think there is real optimism that we could get something done in the next few hours," Pelosi said in an interview on CNBC.

The GOP proposal would send checks of up to $1,200 to most taxpayers, and more for those with children, as well as extend hundreds of billions of dollars in loans and grants to companies hurt by the downturn.

Senate Democrats first voted against McConnell's initial proposal in procedural votes on Sunday, and again on Monday. Republicans currently have a razor-thin majority of 48 to 47 in the Senate, as five Republican senators are in self-quarantine. The procedural motion required 60 votes to advance to a full vote on the Senate floor.

After lengthy negotiations at the Capitol that stretched late into the night, Mnuchin was back on Capitol Hill for talks Tuesday morning.

"We're looking forward to closing a bipartisan bill today. The president wants us to get this done today," he said, adding that he had spoken to President Trump twice earlier in the morning. "We're down to a small number of issues and we look forward to a successful vote."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Patrick Semansky / AP

A Democratic aide familiar with the negotiations told CBS News that Schumer had expanded the type of workers who qualify for unemployment insurance to include furloughed workers and freelance workers, and secured an increase in the weekly benefit by $600 dollars, in addition to whatever their state would give them as a base salary for being on unemployment insurance.

The aide also said unemployment insurance would be expanded by 13 weeks. This would apply to people who are already receiving unemployment benefits as well as newly unemployed workers.

One of the biggest sticking points for Democrats in the negotiations was a seeming lack of oversight for big businesses receiving a loan from a $500 billion fund. Under McConnell's proposal, Mnuchin would control the fund and have the discretion to conceal the names of companies receiving federal funds for six months.