Schumer: 'Make no mistake' that Trump motivated violence on Capitol Hill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed the American public following the riot at the U.S. Capitol when the Senate reconvened on Wednesday evening.

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: Make no mistake, my friends-- today's events did not happen spontaneously. The president who promoted conspiracy theories that motivated these thugs, the president who exhorted them to come to our nation's Capitol, egged them on. He hardly ever discourages violence and more often encourages it.

This president bears a great deal of the blame. This mob was in good part President Trump's doing, incited by his words, his lies, this violence in good part his responsibility, his everlasting shame. Today's events certainly, certainly would not have happened without him. Now January 6 will go down as one of the darkest days in recent American history-- a final warning to our nation about the consequences of a demagogic president, the people who enable him, the captive media that parrots his lies, and the people who follow him as he attempts to push America to the brink of ruin.

As we reconvene tonight, let us remember in the end, all this mob has really accomplished is to delay our work by a few hours. We will resume our responsibilities now. And we will finish our task tonight.

The House and Senate chambers will be restored good as new and ready for legislating in short order. The counting of the electoral votes is our sacred duty. Democracy's roots in this nation are deep. They're strong, and they will not be undone ever by a group of thugs. Democracy will triumph, as it has for centuries.