Schumer outlines $107 billion plan for legal status for immigrants as part of massive Democratic spending bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined plans for Democrats to pass legislation to give legal status to some immigrants illegally residing in the United States and to fund border security improvements.

Schumer included the measures Monday in Senate Democrats' fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, which, if passed, would create a legislative process that would allow Democrats to pass legislation with only a simple majority in the Senate, meaning that Republicans won't be able to block it via the filibuster. The plan calls for providing lawful permanent status to an unspecified number of illegal immigrants and "smart and effective" border security measures.

The budget proposal also envisions $37 billion toward swapping out all federal vehicles for electric versions, including tens of thousands of trucks and SUVs used by federal law enforcement on the border.

The budget does envision new spending on unspecified border management programs. Democrats oppose physical barriers at the southern border, where more migrants are illegally crossing in recent months than any time in the past 21 years.

"We are carefully coordinating our work on the budget with our House colleagues," Schumer said in a statement.

House Democrats, who control the lower chamber, must agree or reconcile differences with Senate Democrats to move forward. The budget requires a majority of the 100 senators, potentially making Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote.

Schumer's proposal released Monday does not further break down the details of the proposed projects.

