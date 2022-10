Benzinga

Hurricane Ian’s recent wrath in Florida left thousands of homes destroyed or flooded. In a market where inventory was already lean in one of the hottest states for real estate in the U.S., hurricane or no hurricane, buyers are looking for deals. According to The Wall Street Journal, investors and home buyers are flocking to flood-ravaged areas looking for a steal on damaged homes and distressed properties. The Journal reports that potential investors and buyers are finding that picking up distre