Schumer, Pelosi announce revenue deal for Biden's social agenda

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hold a news conference on Capitol Hill
·1 min read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two top Democrats in the U.S. Congress announced a revenue deal on Thursday that they said would pay for President Joe Biden's social spending agenda, marking a major step forward in their effort to enact sweeping legislation.

"The White House, the House and the Senate have reached agreement on a framework that will pay for any final negotiated agreement. So the revenue side of this, we have an agreement on," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a press conference.

"We are writing legislation, and when you’re writing legislation, you have to be specific. And this took us a long way to a framework," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan, David Morgan and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Diane Craft)

