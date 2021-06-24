Nancy Pelosi says 'there ain't no bipartisan bill' unless Senate also approves Democrat-only infrastructure package

Speaker of the House House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) talk to reporters at the Capitol. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal is in sight after weeks of sputtering negotiations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a bipartisan infrastructure plan won't get voted on in the House until the Senate approves a Democrat-only package.

"There ain't gonna be no bipartisan bill unless we're going to have a reconciliation bill," she said, referring to a method available to Democrats to approve certain bills with a simple majority.

The idea was initially floated by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. It's aimed at ensuring House Democrats don't lose their leverage to the Senate as it starts assembling a follow-up package with many of the social and climate initiatives many in the caucus strongly favor.

Democratic leaders in both chambers of Congress say they're moving ahead without Republicans on a separate economic package that would include President Joe Biden's proposed social programs.

"We're all on the same page: both tracks, the bipartisan track and the budget reconciliation track, are proceeding at pace, and we hope to have votes on both of them in the House - in the Senate and the House in July," Schumer told reporters on Wednesday evening.

Most Democrats are pressing for a separate package focused on the social initiatives Biden has laid out, including healthcare, childcare, and education. But all 50 Democratic senators would have to support the sprawling spending package, given the strong odds of united GOP opposition.

A bipartisan Senate group struck a $1 trillion infrastructure deal with Biden after weeks of sputtering negotiations. The package would be focused on areas typically considered core infrastructure, like roads and bridges.

"We've agreed on a framework on the entire package and we're going to the White House," Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters.

The bipartisan group of 10 lawmakers is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats. GOP senators include Sens. Romney of Utah; Rob Portman of Ohio; Bill Cassidy of Louisiana; Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

The Democratic half is made up of Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia; Jon Tester of Montana; Mark Warner of Virginia; Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire; and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. The lawmakers are expected to personally pitch the framework to Biden on Thursday.

The framework has not been publicly released yet, though Manchin suggested it would be released Friday after the finer details were hashed out. Both Manchin and Portman told Insider the group did not boost an initial $40 billion in funding for the IRS to collect more tax dollars.

