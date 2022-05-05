Schumer plans vote to codify abortion rights

The Senate is gearing up for a vote on legislation that would codify abortion rights into federal law. The procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday will mostly be symbolic, given that Democrats lack the needed 60 votes to overcome a GOP filibuster. (May 5)

