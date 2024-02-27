Schumer pressures Johnson to pass Ukraine funding bill: 'It's in his hands'

Speaking to reporters after an Oval Office meeting with President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the speaker to work toward passing a bill in the House to fund Ukraine. Saying the meeting on Ukraine funding was "one of the most intense" he had ever had in the Oval Office, Schumer spoke about the possible consequences of not funding the country and urged Johnson to "get it done." Schumer added, "It's in his hands."

