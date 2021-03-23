Schumer pushes for appointment of first Black U.S. attorney in Manhattan

Keydra Manns
·3 min read
The Senate majority leader is advocating for Damian Williams to take on the role

Federal prosecutor Damian Williams could be New York City’s next U.S. attorney.

Read More: Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt announces he's running for Texas attorney general

Williams, 40, would be the first Black man appointed to the role and is backed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer endorsed the born and bred New Yorker to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, per the NY Daily News.

“He is ready to take the helm to steer the Southern District forward into a bright future,” said Schumer in a statement.

Williams currently holds the title of chief, securities and commodities fraud task force for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York and according to Schumer, has “a strong commitment to equal justice,” and “tremendous legal acumen.”

Damian Williams Image: Practicing Law Institute
The Brooklyn-born prosecutor is the son of Jamaican immigrant and holds degrees from the University of Cambridge, Harvard University, and Yale Law School.

He served in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office since 2012 and his cases include prosecuting former New York Rep. Chris Collins and former State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

A source close to the NY Daily News said Biden may act on Schumer’s request.

Schumer has weighed in on other political issues in his state recently. He feels strongly about the allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, per theGrio,

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show Senator Schumer shared his thoughts about the alleged inappropriate behavior displayed by Cuomo as alleged by multiple women.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you about what’s going on with your governor in the state of New York,” said Madison on a recent episode. “What is your position on how it’s being handled?”

“Ok, let me tell you my position. Let me tell you. First, the allegations of these women are serious. They’re deeply troubling. Last night’s was nauseating,” he began. “Women have to be listened to. I’ve long believed Joe, that sexual harassment is never acceptable, and can’t be tolerated.”

“So what I called for early on was that our very capable Attorney General, New York State Attorney General, [Letitia] Tish James, very smart, very courageous, I’ve known her for 30 years, conduct an independent investigation, and she is,” he continued.

“I believe she will turn over every stone. I believe she will pursue every lead. She has complete subpoena power. And I also believe that she will not let any outside or political interference stop her from getting all the facts out.”

When pressed about what he thought of the investigation he responded, “Look, I have a lot of faith in Tish James’ investigation. Yes…By the way, she is the highest Black woman ever elected in New York, so there you go.”

Earlier this month, the governor’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, broke his silence about the allegations to his viewing audience, acknowledging their concerns.

Read More: Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general

“Before we start tonight, let me say something that I am sure very obvious to you who watch my show, and thank you for that. You are straight with me. I will be straight with you,” he began. “Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother, and obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so.”

Additional reporting by Blue Telusma

The post Schumer pushes for appointment of first Black U.S. attorney in Manhattan appeared first on TheGrio.

