Schumer pushes voting bill that faces defeat
Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate opened debate Tuesday. (Jan. 18)
Our next prompt, should you choose to accept it, asks whether Tom Wolf should impose new COVID restrictions in Pennsylvania.
A cold-case investigation into famous diarist Anne Frank's betrayal has identified a surprising suspect in the mystery of how the Nazis found Frank's hiding place in 1944.
Shell demonstrates how gas stations can convert themselves to EV stations, but when will we see these here?
At the White House briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Jen Psaki said that Russian President Vladimir Putin created the standoff over Ukraine, calling it an “extremely dangerous situation.” She added that Russia could launch an attack on Ukraine “at any point.”
As the Russians menace Ukraine by amassing at least 100,000 troops at the border, it is time to ask what Russian President Vladimir Putin is really after.
The GOP's Lauren Boebert, Lindsey Graham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Kevin McCarthy, Kayleigh McEnany and Josh Hawley all were slammed for hypocrisy.
Former President Trump's lawyers told the Supreme Court that the House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack would suffer no harm if the justices delayed the transfer of Trump administration records to congressional investigators.The bold assertion came amid an ongoing legal clash between Trump and the House panel over whether a trove of records that investigators say would shed light on the deadly Capitol riot is covered by the former president's...
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump and his family company have a long history of stiffing contractors, but there’s one bill they almost certainly wish they had paid.Ahead of the 2017 presidential inauguration, the Trump Organization reserved a block of rooms at the Loews Madison Hotel. When at least 13 people didn’t show up, the Trump Organization refused to pay the bill, something it has done many times in the past. The company then dodged a
Rightwing presenter called a ‘merchant of death’ after mockingly applauding as she revealed Gen Mark Milley’s positive testUS politics – live coverage Laura Ingraham highlighted people who have tested positive despite being vaccinated. One critic wrote: ‘Not sure when hate become a Christian value.’ Photograph: Mark J Terrill/AP The rightwing Fox News host Laura Ingraham has stoked outrage by announcing that the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 – and appl
They claim the person who showed up at the event appeared to be shorter than the "real" Donald Trump.
REUTERSSteve Bannon declared war on Fox News this week over the conservative cable behemoth’s lack of live coverage of Donald Trump’s unhinged Saturday evening rally in Arizona. “The Fox scam is over!” the former Trump strategist declared Monday on his War Room podcast.“Fox does not cover Trump at all, whatsoever,” Bannon complained of the Trump-allied network’s on-air handling of the former president’s lengthy Save America rally in Florence, Arizona.Trumpworld Assembles in Arizona to Spew Garba
The former president is angry that one possible candidate hasn't deferred to him.
Milley has long been a hate figure for Trump supporters, and Ingraham seized on news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on her Fox News show Monday.
"Morning Joe" hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski mocked former President Trump for sending a statement Monday morning attacking the MSNBC show. "Will 'Morning Joe' be canceled? He and Mika's ratings are very low-they are having an extremely hard time finding an audience to listen to the Fake News they spurn," Trump said in his statement. "Losing them would be very sad-hope it doesn't happen!" Separately, Trump attacked Joy Reid, another...
Lawmakers approve proposals to relocate the capital from Jakarta, which is sinking at an alarming rate.
Supreme Court justices seemed to have little doubt Tuesday that Boston was wrong to refuse to fly a banner described as a Christian flag outside City Hall. Arguments at the high court appeared to unite justices on the left and right in favor of Harold Shurtleff, a conservative activist. Shurtleff wanted to fly a white banner with a red cross on a blue background in the upper left corner, called the Christian flag.
The weapons were transported on RAF planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: through Danish instead of German airspace.
Gorsuch's refusal to wear a mask led Sotomayor, who has diabetes, to attend oral arguments virtually. The justices are all vaccinated and boosted.
A life-size cutout of former President Trump reportedly greeted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) when he entered his office for one of his first days of work - one of several pranks left by Youngkin's predecessor.The grinning Trump image - showing the 45th president posing with both thumbs up and a typed out mock message, "I will call soon - we need to talk about 2024!" - was part of a series of pranks that have become a bipartisan tradition of...
A panel reversed the sanctions against state Sen. Sarah Eckhardt for incidents that occurred when she was a county judge in Central Texas