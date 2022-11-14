Schumer Says Congress Should Deal With Debt Ceiling This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he wants to address the nation’s debt ceiling this year, ahead of Republicans’ expected takeover of the House in January.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We’d like to get debt ceiling done in this lame-duck session, and it should be done in a bipartisan way,” Schumer said Monday at the Capitol.

Schumer hadn’t previously committed to bringing up the debt limit before the end of December. His statement aligns him with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said Sunday Congress should raise the federal debt ceiling to avoid Republicans using it to bargain for spending cuts.

US Treasury Has Scope to Avoid Debt Ceiling Gimmicks Entirely

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates the current debt cap of about $31.4 trillion is likely to be reached in September or October of 2023. Republicans are poised to take narrow control of the House next year, and key GOP lawmakers have said that they will seek Social Security and Medicare eligibility changes, spending caps, and safety-net work requirements as the price for negotiating a debt-limit increase next year.

Raising the debt limit on a bipartisan basis would require agreement from at least 10 Republicans in the Senate. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who said last year the US would “never” default, could again play a key role in any solution. Democrats could use a budget maneuver to raise the debt ceiling without GOP help, but doing so means the Democrats own the debt politically and it would take time from other legislative priorities.

In 2011, a standoff in Congress over the debt limit brought the US within two days of defaulting on its debt, resulting in global markets slumping and Standard & Poor’s downgrading the US’s sovereign rating.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.