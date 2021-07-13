Schumer says he could bring voting legislation back to Senate floor

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg address media regarding a funding announcement for the Gateway Tunnel project in New York City, New York
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that he reserves the right to bring voting legislation back to the Senate floor, after Republicans voted to block lawmakers from debating the issue last month.

"The bottom line is this: Democrats will not stop fighting to protect voting rights and defend our democracy ... the vote in June was the opening gun, not the finish line," Schumer said in a floor speech.

"As majority leader, I reserve the right to bring back voting rights and democracy reform for another vote on the Senate floor," he said.

(Reporting by David Morgan)

