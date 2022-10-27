Schumer says Democrats ‘going downhill’ in Georgia
Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told President Biden on Oct. 27 that Democrats were struggling in Georgia against Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.
Analysts expect Republicans to gain the House majority in the midterm elections, which are often seen as a referendum on the party in power.
Last year, Montana resident Lea Bossler experienced pregnancy complications that meant she had to give birth at 25 weeks. Her newborn daughter was diagnosed with fetal inflammatory response syndrome, and when Bossler and her husband learned she wouldn’t survive, they chose to say goodbye.
More than 1 million Georgians cast their ballots in this year's midterm elections through eight days of early voting in the state, according to Georgia’s secretary of state, smashing the previous record eight-day totals in 2018 by more than 50% with less than two weeks to go before Election Day.
ALONA MAZURENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 19:13 Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has stated that a nuclear attack on Ukraine would make no political sense. Source: Putin, in his live-streamed speech at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Moscow Quote: "We do not need a nuclear attack on Ukraine.
Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's White House press briefing that President Biden views John Fetterman as "impressive" and declined to weigh in on whether he should release medical records.
Facebook’s promise to advertisers is that its system is smart, effective, and easy to use. You upload your ads, fill out a few details, and Facebook’s algorithm does its magic, wading through millions of people to find the perfect audience.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an ordinance giving herself a 5% annual raise this week. The raise is meant to adjust for inflation and the mayor could opt out.
A sheriff’s deputy in Grand County, Michigan was caught on body camera twirling a lasso as she looked for a Black shoplifting suspect, per KSL TV News. In the audio, she insists there was no problem with it. However, Black residents and activists said watching the video took them back to the days fugitive slaves were escaping those same ropes.
Apple exec Greg Joswiak said that Apple has "no choice" but to comply with a new EU regulation and create an iPhone with a USB-C port.
"Many of us who came forward to report Weinstein’s abuse did not profit then and do not profit now," Weinstein accuser Louise Godbold writes
Data will be collected through surveys of Milwaukee’s adult, inner-city residents on topics such as their health status and living environment.
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 27 OCTOBER 2022, 18:40 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he cannot blame former US President Donald Trump for not supporting Ukraine enough because Russia has not yet carried out a full-scale invasion in Ukraine during his presidency.
Joe Kennedy poses in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after his legal case, Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District, was argued before the court on April 25, 2022. Win McNamee/Getty Images News via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Supreme Court has consistently banned school-sponsored prayer in public schools. At the same time, lower courts have generally forbidden public school employees from openly praying in the workplace, even if no students are involved. Yet on June 27, 2022, the Supreme Court ef
A CSX representative recently laid out what would make a passenger rail plan successful in Tampa Bay
A rogue employee was behind a series of vulgar and racist posts on the paper's website and social media.
Pennsylvania Senate candidates Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) squared off in their first and only debate in Harrisburg, Pa., on Oct. 25.
The Fed's strategy to lower inflation could cause job losses for many people who can't afford it and trigger a recession, Sen. Sherrod Brown said.
