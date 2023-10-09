Schumer says ‘viciousness and brutality’ of ‘unprecedented’ Hamas attack is ‘heart wrenching’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) late Sunday described the Hamas attack on Israel as “heart wrenching” and “unprecedented.”

“The viciousness and brutality of this unprecedented attack from Hamas targeting innocent civilians — children, families, seniors — is overwhelming and heart wrenching,” Schumer, who is in Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, wrote in a statement.

Schumer said he received a briefing Sunday evening by senior national security and State Department officials.

He also said that Defense Department officials told him that “they are giving Israel everything they need” and are “surging support.”

“I asked them if they have denied any requests that Israel has made, and they said no,” Schumer said.

“I urged them to ensure Israel has everything it needs to protect itself, and reiterated that the Senate stands ready to deliver on additional needs,” he added.

Schumer also said he was working to arrange a classified briefing for senators in their respective states. And he confirmed at least four American deaths, saying, “The Administration told us that they know of four thus far, but, sadly, we know the toll will rise.”

“The Administration said they are keeping a careful eye on Iran and keeping all pressure on them and their proxies to ensure the situation does not expand,” he said. “I will continue to stay in close contact with Biden Administration national security officials as well as senior members of the Israeli government and monitor this situation on an ongoing basis.”

Schumer’s remarks came after Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel by sea, air, and on the ground, resulting in at least 700 Israeli deaths. Hamas also took Israeli hostages into Gaza.

Israel’s defense minister on Monday ordered a “complete siege” on the densely populated Gaza Strip. The announcement came as Israel scoured the south looking for Hamas fighters.

