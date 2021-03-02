  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

Grace Segers
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed confidence on Tuesday that President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill will pass in the Senate this week, saying the Senate will take up the legislation as early as Wednesday. The Senate is using the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill, which limits time for debate and allows legislation to pass with a simple majority.

"We want to get the biggest, strongest, boldest bill that can pass. And that's what we are working to do," Schumer told reporters. "We'll have the votes we need to pass the bill."

Schumer spoke to reporters after Mr. Biden addressed Democratic senators virtually during their caucus lunch.

"Biden made his pitch today to our entire caucus. He said we need to pass this bill and pass it soon," Schumer said.

The Senate is evenly divided, and Vice President Kamala Harris casts the tie-breaking vote, meaning that all 50 Democratic senators will need to support the bill for it to pass. Republicans have criticized the size of the bill and chastised Democrats for using the budget reconciliation process to allow the bill to be approved without bipartisan support. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell argued in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday that Democrats had chosen a "completely partisan route" to pass the relief package.

Under the rules of the budget reconciliation process, debate on the bill will be limited to 20 hours. This will be followed by a "vote-a-rama" later this week, in which the Senate will vote on a series of amendments to the bill. Traditionally, the minority party has used a "vote-a-rama" to put political pressure on the majority by attempting to pass controversial amendments. However, most amendments introduced by the minority party fail, as an amendment requires a simple majority of votes to be added to the bill.

Senator Bernie Sanders, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, has said he will introduce an amendment to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and Senate Health, Labor, Education and Pensions Committee Chair Patty Murray will join Sanders in offering the amendment.

"I intend to offer the bill that will raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, and we'll see how the votes go," Sanders told reporters on Monday. "But let me be very clear: If we fail in this legislation, I will be back. We're going to keep going and, if it takes 10 votes, we're going to raise that minimum wage very shortly."

A provision raising the minimum wage was included in the initial relief bill, but the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week it could not be included under the "Byrd rule," which requires provisions included in a bill passed through reconciliation be budget-related. The House passed the relief bill including the minimum wage provision last week.

It is unclear whether Sanders' amendment will be able to reach the threshold to pass, as Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have expressed concern about raising the minimum wage to $15. If the amendment did pass, Republicans could raise a point of order against it, as the parliamentarian has ruled inclusion of such a provision would violate budget reconciliation rules. Harris, in her role as president of the Senate, could dismiss the point of order.

A group of progressive lawmakers sent a letter to Mr. Biden and Harris on Monday, urging Harris to dismiss any point of order brought by Republicans, which would overrule the parliamentarian's decision. Republicans could then try to challenge Harris' decision, but would require 60 votes to overturn it.

"The outdated and complex Byrd rule rooted in restricting progress must not be an impediment to improving people's lives. You have the authority to deliver a raise for millions of Americans," the letter said.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace on Capitol riot investigation why she voted against impeaching Trump

Biden says U.S. will have enough COVID vaccine for all adults by end of May

FBI director defends handling of intelligence on Capitol riot, says white supremacists pose biggest domestic terror threat

Recommended Stories

  • 'Hardy debate' on COVID bill could start Wednesday -Schumer

    Negotiations over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects such as broadband connectivity.Democratic senators were privately discussing among themselves and with Biden reallocating at least some of the huge pot of money."It seems the only group that doesn't support this bill are Senate Republicans, and House Republicans," Schumer said on Tuesday during a press briefing.

  • Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

    The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 as part of it. The backpedaling did not end hopes of addressing the minimum wage issue in Congress. Democrats and some Republicans have voiced support for the idea of raising the federal minimum wage, now at $7.25 an hour, for the first time since 2009, although they disagree on how much.

  • Stimulus Bill Will Change in Senate, Says Rep. Katko

    Mar.02 -- Rep. John Katko, a Republican from New York, says the stimulus bill that passed in the House will look much different coming out of the Senate. He speaks to Bloomberg's Kevin Cirilli.

  • Stimulus Update: Senate Democrats Look to Overcome Divisions

    Democrats’ sprint to pass a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package ahead of the March 14 expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits is more akin to a relay race. The House of Representatives, as expected, approved the plan early Saturday morning, passing the baton to the Senate, where the legislation will face a fresh set of hurdles. The final vote in the House was 219-212, with two Democrats, Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, joining all Republicans in voting against the bill. Democrats can’t afford even one defection in the evenly divided Senate. They’re using a budget reconciliation process that will allow the bill to pass with a simple majority vote, but all 50 Senate Republicans are expected to oppose the package. To get Democrats on the same page, President Biden held a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon with a group of centrists from his party, including some who have questioned whether the $350 billion provided in the rescue package for state and local governments could be better targeted (see more below on the state aid). No minimum wage hike … at least for now: The Senate version of the bill will look different than the House-passed package. The House included an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour in its version of the legislation and did so even after the Senate parliamentarian ruled last week that the provision doesn’t meet the requirements for inclusion in that chamber under the reconciliation process. Progressives are urging the White House to have Vice President Kamala Harris, as president of the Senate, overrule the parliamentarian. “Outdated Senate rules and an unelected parliamentarian should not get to decide whether the American people get a $15 minimum wage,” Rep. Mark Pocan (D- WI) said in a statement. But the White House has made clear it won’t pursue that path. “That’s not an action we intend to take,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, adding that Democrats don’t have the 50 Senate votes that would be required for the maneuver. So the Senate will strip out the minimum wage hike, and it also won’t include an alternative proposal from Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden that would have taxed corporations that didn't increase wages on their own. Democrats abandoned that Plan B over the weekend after it proved too problematic. The political reality: Removing the minimum wage provision probably helps the White House in its efforts to pass the relief package, given that Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona opposed the increase. But the revised Senate package will get sent back to the House, where the exclusion of the minimum wage hike could still complicate the outlook. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday she was confident that Democrats could pass a relief bill without the minimum wage hike, but she’ll have to show that she can hold her narrow majority together to do it. Psaki said Monday that raising the minimum wage remains a priority for Biden but the White House has no plan yet on how to accomplish that goal. What’s next: An initial Senate vote on the relief plan reportedly could take place as early as Wednesday. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Senate Democrats prepare to advance the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without a $15-an-hour minimum wage

    Democratic efforts to salvage the wage increase with a new tax plan collapsed over the weekend as Senate Democrats gear up to pass the stimulus bill.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.

  • Some Senate Democrats eye changes to unemployment benefits and direct payments in the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

    Chuck Schumer told reporters talks are under way with a group of nine senators including Joe Manchin, who's suggested a $300 federal jobless benefit.

  • U.S. senators refine Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill, push pet projects

    Negotiations over President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill go into overdrive this week as the U.S. Senate begins debate over the sweeping legislation and lawmakers jockey to include pet projects, while tossing others overboard. Senator Angus King, an independent aligned with Biden's Democrats, has been pushing for billions of dollars to expand high-speed broadband service in rural areas - an idea that could attract Republican support. But Democrats should not expect much, if any, Republican backing for the entire bill.

  • As another stimulus package hangs in the balance, some programs like unemployment benefits are set to expire by the end of March

    The current package includes $1,400 stimulus checks, $400 payments in federal unemployment benefits, and funds for coronavirus testing and vaccines.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Changes Could Still Be Coming

    The U.S. House of Representatives has now passed a coronavirus stimulus bill based on the framework laid out by President Joe Biden shortly before he took office. The bill includes, among other things, $1,400 stimulus checks for eligible adults and dependents. The next step is for the legislation to pass the Senate, and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that the upper chamber would begin debate on the bill this week.

  • Could You Get Recurring Monthly Stimulus Checks? Senators Want You To

    A group of 10 Senators are calling on President Joe Biden to endorse monthly, recurring stimulus checks for the duration of the pandemic. Here's what you need to know.

  • Democrats, Republicans can't agree on school funding in newest COVID aid package

    Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its guidance on getting students back to in-person learning, it’s up to localities to do so safely -- which Democrats said requires additional funds. The Senate is expected to take up the Biden administration's major COVID-19 relief legislation in the coming days, following the passage in the House of Representatives early Saturday morning, ABC News previously reported, a plan that could lead to more money for schools. Part of the legislation in the House Democrats' bill includes nearly $130 billion for schools to ensure a safe return to the classroom.

  • The 'Friends' reunion is officially underway—here's how to watch it when it airs

    HBO chief Casey Bloys recently announced that the 'Friends' reunion special is set to film this spring—here's everything you need to know to watch it.

  • Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State

    Generally, the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you'll see your refund in the bank (and it reduces the chances of tax fraud). The amount that you receive -- if any -- depends on a number of...

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: CVS Health, Walgreen Boots, Herbalife, Rite Aid and Amazon

    Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: CVS Health, Walgreen Boots, Herbalife, Rite Aid and Amazon

  • Goya Foods CEO repeats Trump’s election lies, prompting calls for boycott

    A statement signed by Latino advocacy group leaders says Robert Unanue should not be allowed to use his role to ‘attack our democracy’US politics – live coverage Goya products. CEO Robert Unanue called Donald Trump ‘the real, legitimate and still actual president of the United States’ at CPAC on Sunday. Photograph: Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock Calls for a boycott of Goya beans, chickpeas and other foodstuffs have grown louder after the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, made a series of false claims about the presidential election in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida on Sunday. On Monday, the Hispanic Federation, a non-profit organization headquartered in New York, released a statement signed by leaders of a dozen Latino advocacy groups. Unanue was “entitled to support the candidate of his choosing”, it said. “What he most clearly should not be entitled to is the platform his role at Goya Foods provides to attack our democracy.” The leaders who signed the statement said it was time “the corporate governance structures at Goya Foods act” against Unanue. Unanue has previously courted controversy with praise for Donald Trump, which last year prompted Ivanka Trump to pose, infamously, with a can of Goya beans. Onstage in Orlando, Unanue called Donald Trump “the real, legitimate and still actual president of the United States”. He also falsely claimed the presidential election that Trump lost conclusively to Joe Biden and the state contest in Georgia, which Biden won narrowly, were “not legitimate”, and claimed mail-in ballots were fraudulent. “We still have faith,” Unanue said, “that the majority of the people of the United States voted for the president … I think a great majority of the people in the United States voted for President Trump, and even a few Democrats.” Biden won more than 81m votes, or 51.3% of the total cast, to more than 74m for Trump. The Democrat won the electoral college 306-232, a margin Trump called a landslide when it was in his favour over Hillary Clinton. Trump has continued to lie about the election, in January inciting supporters to attack the US Capitol in a bid to stop the ratification of results. That led to his second impeachment, which ended with his second acquittal. The former president repeated his lies about the election in his own speech at CPAC, on Sunday night. Unanue speaking at CPAC Photograph: Joe Skipper/Reuters Unanue has previously been censured by his company for speaking in support of Trump. In January, Andy Unanue, a Goya board member, told the New York Post: “Bob does not speak for Goya Foods when he speaks on TV. The family has diverse views on politics, but politics is not part of our business. Our political point of views are irrelevant.” Robert Unanue said then: “I don’t believe I should speak politically or in a faith-based manner on behalf of the company. But I leave open the possibility of speaking on behalf of myself.” After his remarks at CPAC, the journalist Soledad O’Brien tweeted: “Folks at Goya should be embarrassed.” “No more chickpeas from Goya for me,” tweeted one famous consumer, Joy Behar, a co-host of The View on ABC.

  • Vote on controversial cut to aid budget could be evaded indefinitely

    A vote on the Government’s controversial cut to the aid budget could be evaded indefinitely, a minister has suggested, as Tory MPs warned the move would have “deadly consequences”. Three former Conservative cabinet ministers on Tuesday demanded the Commons be given a formal vote on the proposal to slash aid spending from 0.7 per cent of gross national income to 0.5 per cent due to the economic fallout of the pandemic. Their intervention came alongside heavy criticism of the Government’s decision this week to pledge only around half the aid spending on war-torn Yemen that Britain allocated the previous year. While the 0.7 per cent aid spending target is enshrined in law, foreign office minister James Cleverly said the legislation underpinning it makes provision for the target to be missed in difficult economic circumstances. Hinting that the formal approval of the Commons may not be required, he said the Foreign Secretary was “looking very carefully at what is required by law” regarding the cut, which was announced last November.

  • Rock hall plans October induction before live audience

    The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said Tuesday that it plans to have a live induction of its 36th class on Oct. 30 in Cleveland — before an actual audience! The induction ceremony will take place in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and tickets will be available to the general public. “We are optimistic and hopeful for the ceremony,” said Greg Harris, president and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

  • Will Hawaii Pass A Psilocybin Legalization Bill? Senator Chang Makes A Strong Case

    Last month, a group of Hawaiian legislators introduced a bill that would legalize and regulate psilocybin, the active compounds in “magic mushrooms.” “The reason I wanted to introduce this measure is because, as you know, in the 2020 election, a number of jurisdictions across the country, including Oregon, Oakland, Sacramento, Denver, Somerville, have moved forward with different legislation on psilocybin and further research and application of its mental health properties. And I believe that Hawaii should be part of that movement,” said Hawaii Senator Stanley Chang, one of the bill’s proponents. Last November, Oregon became the first state to legalize and launch a program for the therapeutic use of psilocybin. A number of other jurisdictions are currently looking into developing similar programs. Chang introduced his bill, SB738, with Sens. Laura Acasio, Les Ihara, Jr. and Maile Shimabukuro. The goal is to remove psilocybin and psilocin from the list of Schedule I substances and require Hawaii’s Department of Health to establish treatment centers for the therapeutic administration of these compounds. Will The Bill Pass? The bill could have a significant effect on the Hawaiian population when it comes to providing access to alternative mental health treatments. However, according to Chang, the bill is not a sure victory yet. There are over three thousand bills introduced every year in Hawaii’s legislature. Only less than 10% make it through both houses and get signed into law. “The odds are that it is relatively not likely,” said the senator. “A big part of the legislative process is not just actually passing a bill, but taking part in a community discussion about what the issues are, what the priorities should be." Psilocybin may not be at the point today where there's a community wide-consensus of its therapeutic value, he explained. “That's our job as legislators and policymakers, to engage in that conversation, to determine what is valuable, what's not valuable," Chang said. "And, you know, that's an ongoing conversation that we need to have.” A Growing Emphasis On Mental Health For Chang and his colleagues, the psilocybin bill is part of a larger process to improve mental health treatment across the state. Chang sees mental health as one of his legislative priorities. “I think that there's a growing emphasis on mental health,” said Chang. He observes a growing belief that mental health should be treated in the same way as physical health and given the same level of priority. Despite decades of activism, mental health continues to be placed behind physical health when it comes to policy-making priorities. Earlier this year, Chang introduced a bill that requires insurers to offer annual mental health check-ups in addition to physical health check-ups. Psilocybin could also be a key element in a shift towards achieving a balance between mental and physical health coverage. “At the policymaking level, we're finally catching up to a process that's been going on for years in the medical community. And we're finally starting to understand that the research shows that there are significant benefits to this type of treatment and that, at the very least, we should be conducting a lot more of this research.” Benzinga Photo See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPsyched: Inside A Psilocybin Retreat, CA Bill Would Decriminalize Psychedelics, Revive Buys Psilocybin IPColumbia Care CEO, Ayr Wellness COO Talk Up NJ's New Recreational Cannabis Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How the Dallas Mavericks held up the Texas Rangers’ spring television schedule

    Fox Sports Southwest had to sort through the Mavs’ second-half schedule before opening windows for Cactus League telecasts.