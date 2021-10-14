Schumer sets up vote on Manchin-backed voting rights proposal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alayna Treene
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Senate will vote next week on a new voting rights bill backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced in a letter to colleagues on Thursday.

Why it matters: The Freedom To Vote Act is the latest attempt by Democrats to counter Republican-led measures at the state level to restrict voting access. Democrats still face the same roadblock to enacting it: the filibuster.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The renewed push comes after Congress tried, and failed, to pass comprehensive voting rights legislation earlier this year.

  • The difference with this bill, Democrats argue, is that it builds off a proposal from Manchin.

  • Manchin also has been engaging with Republicans on the bill in an attempt to garner the 10 GOP votes needed to reach the Senate's 60-vote threshold for passing major legislation.

  • As of now, it doesn't appear he has the votes.

Between the lines: The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal next Wednesday, a senior Democratic aide said.

What they're saying: "Senator Manchin has been engaged in conversations with our Republicans colleagues in hopes of advancing solutions on a bipartisan basis to ensure all Americans have their voice heard in our democracy," Schumer wrote in his letter.

Read the letter:

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories