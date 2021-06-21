Schumer slams Trump, calling him ‘despicable’ over the ‘big lie’ of election fraud

During remarks on the Senate floor on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called former President Donald Trump “despicable” for spreading the “big lie” that the election was stolen due to voter fraud.

Video Transcript

CHUCK SCHUMER: In the wake of the 2020 elections, Donald Trump told a lie, a big lie, that the election was stolen from him by voter fraud. There was no evidence for this. His own administration concluded that the 2020 election was one of the safest in his-- history. His lawyers were laughed out of courts, many by Republican judges, some by judges he appointed, Trump appointed. But he kept saying it anyway. He lied over and over and over again. Donald Trump lied over and over and over again, poisoning our democracy, lighting a fire beneath Republican state legislatures, who immediately launched the most sweeping voter suppression effort in at least 80 years.

Just a note. How despicable a man is Donald Trump? He lost an election legitimately. He can't face that, that it was his failure, and he creates a lie, a big lie, and wins so many people over to that lie, with the help of news media and other news commentators, who are lying, as well. And they know it. Again, Donald Trump, with his despicable lies, has lit a fire beneath Republican state legislatures, and they have launched the most sweeping voter suppression efforts in at least, in at least 80 years.