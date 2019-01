U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference on "Raise the Wage Act" legislation on Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, set for Jan. 29, should be delayed if the government is still shut.

"If it continues to be closed on the 29th, I think it's a good idea to delay it until the government is open," Schumer told reporters.

