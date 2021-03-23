Schumer vows vote on background checks after latest shooting

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)
MARY CLARE JALONICK
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats say they are pushing toward a vote on expanded gun control measures as the nation reels from its second mass shooting in a week. But prospects for any major reform are dim, for now, in the closely divided Congress.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed Tuesday morning to bring to the Senate floor legislation passed by the House that would require background checks for most gun sales and transfers. He said the Senate “must confront a devastating truth” after a lack of congressional action on the issue for almost three decades.

“This Senate will be different,” said Schumer, D-N.Y. “The Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee was holding a hearing on proposals for gun control Tuesday, a day after a shooting at a crowded Boulder, Colorado, supermarket, killed 10 people, including a police officer.

It is unclear whether any of the bills up for consideration — most of them involving more restrictive background checks — would have made a difference in that case. A 21-year-old man charged with killing eight people in the Atlanta area last week had purchased a 9 mm handgun hours before the murders, prompting advocates to push for longer waiting periods for purchases.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who has aggressively pushed for expanded gun control since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that killed 20 children and six educators, expressed optimism about the chances for new laws with President Joe Biden in the White House and Democrats controlling the House and the Senate. He called it “the dawn of a new era.”

Reality may be more complicated. It remains unclear whether Senate Democrats can find deep enough support among Republicans to pass new gun control legislation in the 50-50 Senate, as they would need 60 votes to do so. While expanding background checks is generally popular with the American public, even with some conservatives, Congress has been unable to find a successful compromise on guns in decades, making it one of the most intractable issues in American politics.

The gun debate also highlights a larger difficulty for Senate Democrats as they try to move forward on gun legislation and other policy priorities of the Biden White House. With the filibuster in place, forcing a 60-vote threshold for most legislation, House-passed bills on issues like gun control and voting rights are effectively nonstarters unless Democrats secure significant GOP support.

Still, Democrats say they feel the environment around gun legislation is different now, especially since the last major push in 2013, when they tried to pass new laws after the horrific Sandy Hook shooting. They point to troubles at the National Rifle Association, the long-powerful advocacy group that poured tens of millions of dollars into electing Donald Trump in 2016. The organization has been weakened by infighting as well as legal tangles over its finances.

“This is the moment to make our stand. NOW,” tweeted Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy as details of the Colorado shooting emerged Monday evening. “Today, our movement is stronger than the gun lobby. They are weak. We are potent. Finally, a President and a Congress that supports gun reform.”

Democrats are hoping there is a gradual political shift among voters as well. A Pew Research Center poll in September 2019 showed a wide majority of Americans, 88%, supported making private gun sales and sales at gun shows subject to background checks, which is what the House-passed bill would do. Ninety-three percent of Democrats and 82% of Republicans were in favor of the policy.

But change does not come easy in the Senate. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia have worked together for years to find compromise on background checks but have yet to propose anything that will pass. Many in the GOP base are still strongly opposed to gun control of any kind.

And in Tuesday’s hearing, which was scheduled before the Colorado shooting, Republicans showed no signs of wavering. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said that every time there is a shooting, the Senate engages in “ridiculous theater,” with Democrats proposing laws that he said could take guns away from law-abiding citizens. Republicans have argued that background checks would not stop most mass shootings and would prevent some lawful gun owners from purchasing firearms.

“We already know this pattern is predictable, over and over and over again,” Cruz said.

Legislation passed by the House two weeks ago would close loopholes to ensure background checks are extended to private and online sales that often go undetected, including at gun shows. The legislation includes limited exceptions allowing transfers of firearms that are gifts from family, that are to prevent imminent harm or that are for use at a target range, among others.

A second bill would extend a review period for background checks from three to 10 days. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., introduced the legislation after a shooter killed nine people at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015. The FBI said afterward that a background check examiner never saw the shooter’s previous arrest report because the wrong arresting agency was listed in state criminal history records, and the gun dealer was legally permitted to complete the transaction after three days.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after the shooting in Boulder that “action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities.”

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer reiterates pledge to put universal background checks on the floor

    Nonetheless, background checks legislation is unlikely to win the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

  • President Biden calls on Congress to tighten gun laws in wake of Colorado shooting that killed 10

    "As president I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep people safe," the president said on Tuesday.

  • Impeachment probe into Gov. Cuomo could take 'months'

    It could take “months” to determine whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be impeached after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and questions remain about his administration's undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, the chair of the state Assembly's judiciary committee said Tuesday. Chair Charles Lavine said lawyers on behalf of the committee will meet with witnesses and examine documents to “assess whether there’s evidence that the governor has engaged in conduct that justifies articles of impeachment.” A team of lawyers from Manhattan law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is leading the investigation.

  • Boulder gunman, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, described as ‘anti-social’ and paranoid by brother

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • Senate lawmakers debate how to curb gun violence in wake of mass shootings

    As the nation reels from two mass shootings in less than a week, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday met to address what's being called "constitutional and common sense actions to curb gun violence." Lawmakers preparing for the previously scheduled hearing said they were taken aback by news of the Boulder, Colorado, shootings taking place so soon after the Atlanta shootings last week.

  • Democrats confront White House over lack of AAPI Cabinet representation

    Two Democratic senators of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage confronted a senior White House official Monday night over the absence of AAPI representation in President Biden's Cabinet, four Senate aides familiar with the call tell Axios. Behind the scenes: Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), backed up by Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), leveled the complaint to deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon during a Zoom call between the White House and the Senate Democratic Caucus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHours earlier, Biden finalized the permanent secretaries of the 15 executive departments when the Senate confirmed former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor secretary.Duckworth noted that the Cabinet lacks a single AAPI member, according to four Senate Democratic aides briefed on the call. Hirono backed her up.Between the lines: The discussion follows last week's mass shooting in Georgia and national calls to address AAPI discrimination, racism and targeting.But from the start of his administration Biden has faced calls to include more Asian Americans at top levels of his administration, including as Cabinet secretaries.Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman, African American and Asian American to hold that position. Biden's U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai is also Asian American. The positions are Cabinet level, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries.O’Malley Dillon brought these points up during the call in response to Duckworth’s concerns, and spoke about the administration’s commitment to fighting hate against the Asian American community, two sources briefed on the call said. She also "reaffirmed that she and the White House are committed to building, engaging a diverse coalition and ensuring it’s represented in government," one of the sources said.Go deeper: Asian American lawmakers urge Biden to name AAPI Cabinet secretaryLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Canadian police's failure to preserve emails of key witness was 'negligence,' Huawei CFO lawyers say

    Canadian police were negligent when they failed to preserve the texts and emails of a retired officer who later refused to testify at Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings, Meng’s defence argued in court on Monday. Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. Meng says she is innocent and is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Biden administration expelled just 13% of migrant families in past week

    The Biden administration kept a Trump-era policy known as "Title 42" as a tool to quickly turn back adults and families who illegally cross the southern border— but new Department of Homeland Security data leaked to Axios shows in recent days it's hardly been used for families.Driving the news: The data shows an average of just 13% of nearly 13,000 family members attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border were returned to Mexico between March 14 and March 21 using the public health order, which essentially says the U.S. can close the border to nonessential travel because of the coronavirus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's a sign of how the administration is struggling to keep up with a migration surge, and has been recently hamstrung by Mexico's inability to take in more families the U.S. otherwise would expel.That doesn't mean the other 87% percent will remain in the U.S. indefinitely, but they will be allowed into the U.S. to go through immigration proceedings.It's too soon to say how many will be ultimately granted asylum or deported — and when. Proceedings can take years.What they're saying: Given fluctuating migration flows, "one week of statistics doesn’t reflect the full picture," a DHS spokesperson told Axios. "Our policy remains that families are expelled, and in situations where expulsion is not possible due to Mexico’s inability to receive the families, they are placed into removal proceedings.”White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the process of deporting those families sometimes "takes a minute to ensure there is proper transportation and steps in place to do that."Why it matters: Psaki said there are only "narrow, narrow circumstances in which families can't be expelled."But administration officials also say Mexico doesn't always have capacity to take in families sent there under Title 42 — especially when families include young children. A DHS official told Axios the U.S. is "working with our partners in Mexico to increase their capacity."Top Biden border officials met with Mexican officials on Monday to discuss solutions to the surge at the border.When Title 42 is not invoked, these migrants are tested for the coronavirus and quarantined if needed before being placed in removal proceedings, according to the DHS official and Psaki. Some are transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which recently signed a contract to provide hotel rooms for migrant families.Some are released at bus stops or local nongovernmental organizations.Border patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley sector are releasing some migrants without a court date. The big picture: The Biden administration has taken fire from both the right and the left over its use of Title 42. Progressives have decried the use of the order to expel families and adults, while conservatives have blamed the rising number of unaccompanied minors on the administration's choice not to use the order to return them to Mexico. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump says he 'never thought' Biden policies would be worse than Bernie Sanders

    Former President Trump slams Biden over immigration policy.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why isn't the international community addressing the U.S. border crisis?

    The mass movement of people between nations is a global issue, not just one for the U.S. to solve when its borders are involved.

  • Prince Harry named chief impact officer at mental health company

    The move comes about a month after Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and his American wife Meghan made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family. Harry has spoken publicly about his struggles with grief following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997. Earlier this month, Meghan told TV interviewer Oprah Winfrey that living in the royal family had pushed her to the brink of suicide.

  • Mexico tells Latin American countries its airport immigration facilities are safe

    Mexico assured other Latin American countries on Monday that immigration facilities at Mexico City's international airport were safe and hygienic, as it prepares a wider crackdown to cut the flow of illegal border crossings into the United States. Officials from Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) and the Foreign Ministry toured the airport's immigration facilities with consulate officials from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay, the government said in a statement.

  • Biden Cabinet near complete but hundreds of jobs still open

    President Joe Biden’s Cabinet is nearly complete with the confirmation of Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Monday. The process of building out a government, according to Paul Light, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, is “nasty, brutish, and not at all short.” Biden has about 1,250 federal positions that require Senate confirmation, ranging from the head of the obscure Railroad Retirement Board to more urgent department positions such as assistant and deputy secretaries.

  • OnPolitics: Don't call it a border crisis

    As some lawmakers call the U.S.-Mexican border situation a crisis. The White House pushes back.

  • CDC relaxes social distancing guidelines for schools, paving way for more in-person instruction

    The new COVID-19 guidance comes as questions over the amount of proper physical distancing in classrooms have weighed on school leaders for months.

  • What can persuade wary Republicans to get the COVID vaccine?

    Republicans have the highest rate of vaccine hesitancy of any group. Can they be convinced that immunizations are the right choice?

  • Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

    A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years. Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar.

  • What we know about the victims of the Georgia shootings

    The eight people who died in a shooting spree by a 21-year-old gunman in Georgia this week have been identified by police and Fulton County officials.Why it matters: The fact that six of the eight victims are Asian women has left Asians and Pacific Islanders across America fearful and alarmed.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Here is what we know about the victims so far:The Fulton County Medical Examiner on Friday released the names of the other four victims: Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; Suncha Kim, 69; and Yong Ae Yue, 63.The victims earlier identified include: Delaina Yaun, 33; Xiaojie Tan, 49; Paul Andre Michels, 52; and Daoyou Feng, 44. Kim was a "grandmother who enjoyed line dancing in her spare time," a family member told the New York Times."Stay strong in life...when you’re happy, I’m happy," she would tell her granddaughter in weekly phone calls, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser in her memory.Park assisted in managing one of the spas and provided meals for staff, the Washington Post reports. She'd lived in the New York metropolitan area for most of her life, her son-in-law Scott Lee told WashPost.She stayed with him and her daughter briefly in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, before moving to Atlanta several years ago. She was going to move back into their home in June, Lee said.Yue was a South Korean-born American citizen, "who loved to introduce our family and friends to her home-cooked Korean food and Korean karaoke," said her youngest son, Bobby Peterson, on a GoFundMe page.Grant was a single mother raising two sons in the U.S., her son, Randy Park, said on a GoFundMe page.Randy Park, 23, told the Daily Beast that he and his mom were very close: "She wasn’t just my mother. She was my friend."Yaun was reportedly meeting her husband for a couple's massage when the shooter broke in. Her husband made it out safely, though she did not.She was a mother of a 14-year-old son and an 8-month-old daughter. Her loved ones believe she was a first-time customer at the spa, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. Tan, who was originally from China and had one daughter, owned Young's Asian Massage in Acworth, Ga., the New York Times writes."She did everything for me and for the family," daughter Jami Webb told USA Today. "She worked every day, 12 hours a day, so that me and our family would have a better life." Tan was killed two days before her 50th birthday.Feng had, per the Times, recently begun working at Tan's spa.She was kind and quiet, one of Tan's friends told the Post.Michels was a businessman and U.S. Army veteran. The 52-year-old was one of nine siblings and had been married for over 20 years. Longtime friend Kikiana Whidby said Michels treated everyone like he was their uncle, per the Post.Of the six Asian women at the spa, four were of Korean descent, per South Korea's foreign ministry.The ministry said Wednesday, "Our government is closely watching the situation, holding a deep interest in the safety of our compatriots overseas."Another victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, suffered a non-fatal shot to the head that traveled into his lungs. He is in intensive care, per CNN. Hernandez-Ortiz was a father and husband to his wife, Flora Gonzalez Gomez.Editor's note: This story will be updated as additional information about the victims emerges.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • City council in Chicago suburb Evanston votes to make reparations for discrimination and slavery available to Black residents

    The Chicago suburb Evanston on Monday became the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery.

  • Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene who she warns has brought unimaginable hate

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall