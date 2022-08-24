Schurz High School on Northwest Side goes on lockdown after shooting that left 3 kids among 4 shot

Four people including three children aged 15 or younger were shot outside a Northwest Side high school Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

It happened near Carl Schurz High School in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to Tom Ahern, a police spokesman.

One youth was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in serious condition, one to Community First Medical Center in good condition and one was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital, said Larry Merritt, spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department.

The fourth shooting victim, an adult, was taken in fair condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Carl Schurz High School, 3601 N. Milwaukee Ave., went on lockdown when the shooting happened “just prior to the school’s dismissal bell,” according to an emailed statement from Chicago Public Schools. The lockdown has since been lifted and students have been released, the statement added.

“Our thoughts are with those individuals injured in this incident,” the statement said.

Check back for details.

Chicago Tribune’s Tracy Swartz contributed.