In Schuylkill County, attempted homicide crimes most serious reported in 2022

Dec. 30—Attempted homicides were the most serious crimes reported to police in Schuylkill County during 2022.

Mahanoy City

In one of the cases, a 47-year-old Mahanoy City man was charged and later convicted of shooting and severely injuring another man in the borough on Feb. 4.

On Oct. 26, a Schuylkill County jury found Manuel Andres Santana Del Rosario, 47, of 305 E. Centre St., guilty of two felony counts of aggravated assault; three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count each of possessing instruments of crime and reckless endangerment.

The jury found Santana Del Rosario not guilty of the most serious charge he faced: attempted first-degree murder.

Mahanoy City Police Chief Thomas Rentschler charged Santana Del Rosario with shooting Edwin Candelario, 40, of Schuylkill Haven, inside and outside the defendant's East Centre Street home.

Candelario was seriously injured and still recuperating when he testified during the trial.

On Dec. 14, Schuylkill County President Judge Jacqueline L. Russell sentenced Santana Del Rosario to seven to 15 years in a state correctional facility.

Russell, in sentencing the defendant, said there was no "rational reason" for the crime to occur, noting the severity of the injuries suffered by Candelario.

She called the sentence "necessary of the protection of the public."

Other attempted homicide cases in 2022 put two men behind bars, where they await further court action.

Wayne Twp.

A Berks County man was charged with attempted homicide for allegedly shooting and injuring his father and the man's fiancée inside a Wayne Twp. home in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 during a domestic incident.

State police at Schuylkill Haven charged Aaron W. Hopkins, 24, of 703 Las Vegas Drive, Temple, with one felony count of attempted criminal homicide; four felony counts of aggravated assault; and one felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Story continues

He was also charged with five misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault; one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime; and two summary counts of harassment.

Police allege Hopkins shot his father, William Hopkins III, 52, and his father's fiancée, Marcy Hubert, 52, inside a home at 101 Ridge Road.

Both victims were flown by helicopter to area trauma centers for treatment.

W. Brunswick Twp.

A West Brunswick Twp. man was jailed after an hourslong standoff with state police at his home on Dec. 1.

John D. Kramer, 61, of 430 Rauschs Road, was charged with one count of attempted criminal homicide; four felony counts of aggravated assault; eight misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and possessing instruments of crime; and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.

Kramer was also charged by state police stemming from an incident hours earlier that eventually led to the standoff.

In that complaint, police charged Kramer with one felony count of aggravated assault; and one misdemeanor count each of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Police said the incidents began around 2 p.m., when they received a report of Kramer inside his home threatening a man with a gun.

During a confrontation with the other man, Kramer grabbed a handgun from a table and pointed it at the man, police said.

Police said they arrived at the scene and unsuccessfully attempted to contact Kramer inside the home.

The state police Special Emergency Response Team was requested and dispatched.

During the standoff, police made around 20 calls to Kramer's cellphone, all of which were unsuccessful, and left voice messages for him, police said.

As members of the SERT unit approached the home, Kramer fired at them from inside the home, according to police.

Shots fired by Kramer struck an armored vehicle that was being operated by a SERT member, police said. Team members were also near the vehicle, police said.

Tremont

Police investigated numerous cases of sexual assault in 2022, including one involving a dentist with a practice in Tremont.

State police at Schuylkill Haven charged Dr. Scott M. Parkinson, of East Brunswick Twp., on July 21 after an investigation was opened into sexual misconduct allegations against him by patients and employees at Tremont Dentistry Office, 20 E. Laurel St.

Police alleged Parkinson had been inappropriately touching females without their consent.

Since the time of his initial arrest, seven additional women came forward, police said.

The alleged victims ranged in age from 26 to 58.

Parkinson was arraigned on numerous sex-related charges and is awaiting further court action.